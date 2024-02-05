Palantir Reports Its Fifth Consecutive Quarter of GAAP Profitability; Fourth Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.04

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.





Q4 2023 Highlights

GAAP net income of $93 million, representing a 15% margin Fifth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability

GAAP income from operations of $66 million, representing an 11% margin Fourth consecutive quarter of GAAP operating profitability

GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.04

Adjusted EPS of $0.08

Revenue grew 20% year-over-year and 9% quarter-over-quarter to $608 million

US commercial highlights US commercial revenue grew 70% year-over-year and 12% quarter-over-quarter to $131 million US commercial customer count grew 55% year-over-year and 22% quarter-over-quarter to 221 customers US commercial total contract value (“TCV”) of $343 million, representing 107% growth year-over-year on a dollar-weighted duration basis US commercial remaining deal value (“RDV”) grew 32% year-over-year and 28% quarter-over-quarter

Commercial revenue grew 32% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-quarter to $284 million

Government revenue grew 11% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter to $324 million

Customer count grew 35% year-over-year

Adjusted income from operations of $209 million, representing a margin of 34% Fifth consecutive quarter of expanding adjusted operating margins

Cash from operations of $301 million, representing a 50% margin

Adjusted free cash flow of $305 million, representing a 50% margin

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term US treasury securities of $3.7 billion

FY 2023 Highlights

Revenue grew 17% year-over-year to $2.23 billion

Commercial revenue grew 20% year-over-year to $1.0 billion US commercial revenue grew 36% year-over-year to $457 million

Government revenue grew 14% year-over-year to $1.2 billion

GAAP net income of $210 million, representing a 9% margin

GAAP income from operations of $120 million, representing a 5% margin

Cash from operations of $712 million, representing a 32% margin

Adjusted free cash flow of $731 million, representing a 33% margin

Adjusted income from operations of $633 million, representing a 28% margin

Q4 and FY 2023 Financial Summary (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2023 Amount Amount Revenue $ 608,350 $ 2,225,012 Year-over-year growth 20 % 17 % Amount Margin Amount Margin Income from Operations $ 65,794 11 % $ 119,966 5 % Adjusted Income from Operations $ 209,355 34 % $ 632,776 28 % Cash from Operations $ 301,172 50 % $ 712,183 32 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 304,752 50 % $ 730,524 33 % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 93,391 $ 209,825 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 189,640 $ 571,609 Adjusted EBITDA $ 217,327 36 % $ 666,130 30 % GAAP EPS, Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.09 Adjusted EPS, Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.25

Outlook

For Q1 2024, we expect:

Revenue of between $612 – $616 million.

Adjusted income from operations of $196 – $200 million.

For full year 2024, we expect:

Revenue of between $2.652 – $2.668 billion.

US commercial revenue in excess of $640 million, representing a growth rate of at least 40%.

Adjusted income from operations of $834 – $850 million.

Adjusted free cash flow of $800 million – $1 billion.

GAAP operating income in each quarter of this year.

GAAP net income in each quarter of this year.

CEO Letter

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s annual letter is available through Palantir’s website at https://www.palantir.com/newsroom/letters.

Earnings Webcast

A live public webcast will be held at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET today to discuss the results for our fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 and financial outlook. The webcast can be accessed by registering online at https://palantir.events/palantir-earnings-q4-2023. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.palantir.com following the event.

An investor presentation, including supplemental financial information and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, will be available through Palantir’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements on our earnings webcast contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development and related timing, distribution, and pricing, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our Artificial Intelligence Platform (“AIP”), sales and marketing efforts, sales force, partnerships, and customers), investments in our business, market trends and market size, opportunities (including growth opportunities), our expectations regarding our existing and potential investments in, and commercial contracts with, various entities, our expectations regarding macroeconomic events, our expectations regarding potential eligibility or inclusion in market indices, our expectations regarding our share repurchase program, and positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; the demand for our platforms, product offerings, and services in general; our ability to increase our number of new customers and revenue generated from customers; our ability to realize some or all of the total contract value of customer contracts as revenue, including any contractual options available to customers or contractual periods that are subject to termination for convenience provisions; our long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to successfully execute our channel sales and other strategic initiatives with third parties; our ability to retain and expand our customer base; the fluctuation of our results of operations and our key business measures on a quarterly basis in future periods; the seasonality of our business; the implementation process for our platforms, which may be complex and lengthy; our ability to successfully develop and deploy new technologies to address the needs of our existing or prospective customers; our ability to make our platforms and product offerings easier to install, consume, and use; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to maintain and enhance our culture as our business grows and as we pursue our business and financial goals; news or social media coverage about us, including but not limited to coverage that presents, or relies on, inaccurate, misleading, incomplete, or otherwise damaging information; the impact of recent or future global macroeconomic and geopolitical events, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel conflicts, heightened interest rates, monetary policy changes, or foreign currency fluctuations on the business and operations of our company or of our existing or prospective customers and partners; issues raised by the use of artificial intelligence in our platforms; and any breach or access to our or customer or third-party data.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Additional Definitions

For the purpose of this press release and our earnings webcast:

Total contract value (“TCV”) is the total potential lifetime value of contracts entered into with, or awarded by, our customers at the time of contract execution and remaining deal value (“RDV”) is the total remaining value of contracts as of the end of the reporting period. Except as noted below, TCV and RDV each presume the exercise of all contract options available to our customers and no termination of contracts. However, the majority of our contracts are subject to termination provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract options will be exercised. Further, RDV may exclude all or some portion of the value of certain commercial contracts as a result of our ongoing assessments of customers’ financial condition, including the consideration of such customers’ ability and intention to pay, and whether such contracts continue to meet the criteria for revenue recognition, among other factors.

Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) reflect the total values of contracts that have been entered into with, or awarded by, our customers, and represent non-cancelable contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and, in certain instances, amounts that will be invoiced. We have elected the practical expedient, as permitted under Accounting Standards Codification 606— Revenue from Contracts with Customers , to not disclose remaining performance obligations for contracts with original terms of twelve months or less.

, to not disclose remaining performance obligations for contracts with original terms of twelve months or less. The term “strategic commercial contracts” is as defined in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Dollar-weighted duration basis” is the total value of contracts closed in the applicable period, divided by the dollar-weighted average duration of those same contracts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables, as well as our earnings webcast, and our CEO’s letter, contain the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted income from operations, which excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; adjusted operating margin; adjusted free cash flow; adjusted free cash flow margin; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”); adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders; and adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”), diluted.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics described in this press release help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting Palantir’s business, formulate business plans and financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team. We exclude employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as it is difficult to predict and outside of Palantir’s control.

Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations as they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. For example, adjusted free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease in our cash balances for a given period. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

A reconciliation table of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is included at the end of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items that may be incurred in the future, such as stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, the effect of which may be significant.

Available Information

Palantir uses its Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Palantir’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 608,350 $ 508,624 $ 2,225,012 $ 1,905,871 Cost of revenue (1) 108,639 104,311 431,105 408,549 Gross profit 499,711 404,313 1,793,907 1,497,322 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 197,363 190,233 744,992 702,511 Research and development (1) 109,283 82,044 404,624 359,679 General and administrative (1) 127,271 149,862 524,325 596,333 Total operating expenses 433,917 422,139 1,673,941 1,658,523 Income (loss) from operations 65,794 (17,826 ) 119,966 (161,201 ) Interest income 44,545 12,750 132,572 20,309 Interest expense (136 ) (1,712 ) (3,470 ) (4,058 ) Other income (expense), net (3,956 ) 44,637 (11,977 ) (216,077 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 106,247 37,849 237,091 (361,027 ) Provision for income taxes 9,334 4,360 19,716 10,067 Net income (loss) $ 96,913 $ 33,489 $ 217,375 $ (371,094 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,522 2,611 7,550 2,611 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 93,391 $ 30,878 $ 209,825 $ (373,705 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.10 $ (0.18 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.09 $ (0.18 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 2,187,214 2,090,107 2,147,446 2,063,793 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 2,357,742 2,203,733 2,297,927 2,063,793

—————

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 11,000 $ 10,648 $ 35,995 $ 44,061 Sales and marketing 43,689 48,800 160,645 196,301 Research and development 32,996 16,875 98,064 93,871 General and administrative 44,923 53,075 181,199 230,565 Total stock-based compensation $ 132,608 $ 129,398 $ 475,903 $ 564,798

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) As of December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 831,047 $ 2,598,540 Marketable securities 2,843,132 35,135 Accounts receivable, net 364,784 258,346 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 99,655 149,556 Total current assets 4,138,618 3,041,577 Property and equipment, net 47,758 69,170 Operating lease right-of-use assets 182,863 200,240 Other assets 153,186 150,252 Total assets $ 4,522,425 $ 3,461,239 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,122 $ 44,788 Accrued liabilities 222,991 172,715 Deferred revenue 246,901 183,350 Customer deposits 209,828 141,989 Operating lease liabilities 54,176 45,099 Total current liabilities 746,018 587,941 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 28,047 9,965 Customer deposits, noncurrent 1,477 3,936 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 175,216 204,305 Other noncurrent liabilities 10,702 12,655 Total liabilities 961,460 818,802 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2,200 2,099 Additional paid-in capital 9,122,173 8,427,998 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 801 (5,333 ) Accumulated deficit (5,649,613 ) (5,859,438 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,475,561 2,565,326 Noncontrolling interests 85,404 77,111 Total equity 3,560,965 2,642,437 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,522,425 $ 3,461,239

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 217,375 $ (371,094 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,354 22,522 Stock-based compensation 475,903 564,798 Deferred income taxes (4,806 ) (174 ) Noncash operating lease expense 47,019 40,309 Unrealized and realized (gain) loss from marketable securities, net 13,160 272,108 Noncash consideration (46,609 ) (15,537 ) Gain from step acquisition — (44,306 ) Other operating activities (29,449 ) 16,328 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (106,159 ) (72,819 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,197 ) (24,811 ) Other assets 3,242 6,033 Accounts payable (31,832 ) (29,859 ) Accrued liabilities 52,895 5,527 Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent 79,512 (61,154 ) Customer deposits, current and noncurrent 64,347 (49,471 ) Operating lease liabilities, current and noncurrent (49,630 ) (34,590 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 58 (73 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 712,183 223,737 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (15,114 ) (40,027 ) Purchases of marketable securities (5,636,406 ) (124,500 ) Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities 2,889,268 52,319 Business combinations, net of cash acquired — 66,708 Proceeds from sales of alternative investments 51,072 — Other investing activities — 73 Net cash used in investing activities (2,711,180 ) (45,427 ) Financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 218,238 86,089 Other financing activities 601 (93 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 218,839 85,996 Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,930 (3,885 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,777,228 ) 260,421 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 2,627,335 2,366,914 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 850,107 $ 2,627,335

Palantir Technologies Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Non-GAAP Reconciliations Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income (loss) from operations $ 65,794 $ (17,826 ) $ 119,966 $ (161,201 ) Add: stock-based compensation 132,608 129,398 475,903 564,798 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 10,953 2,692 36,907 17,156 Adjusted income from operations $ 209,355 $ 114,264 $ 632,776 $ 420,753 Adjusted operating margin 34 % 22 % 28 % 22 %

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 301,172 $ 78,763 $ 712,183 $ 223,737 Add: cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 8,440 1,918 33,455 19,305 Less: purchases of property and equipment (4,860 ) (4,918 ) (15,114 ) (40,027 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 304,752 $ 75,763 $ 730,524 $ 203,015 Adjusted free cash flow margin 50 % 15 % 33 % 11 %

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 93,391 $ 30,878 $ 209,825 $ (373,705 ) Add: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,522 2,611 7,550 2,611 Less: interest income (44,545 ) (12,750 ) (132,572 ) (20,309 ) Add: interest expense 136 1,712 3,470 4,058 Add: other (income) expense, net 3,956 (44,637 ) 11,977 216,077 Add: provision for income taxes 9,334 4,360 19,716 10,067 Add: depreciation and amortization 7,972 7,373 33,354 22,522 Add: stock-based compensation 132,608 129,398 475,903 564,798 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 10,953 2,692 36,907 17,156 Adjusted EBITDA $ 217,327 $ 121,637 $ 666,130 $ 443,275 Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 24 % 30 % 23 %

