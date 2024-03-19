Home Business Wire Pagaya to Webcast Fireside Chat with CEO Gal Krubiner, CFO Evangelos Perros...
Pagaya to Webcast Fireside Chat with CEO Gal Krubiner, CFO Evangelos Perros and President Sanjiv Das on March 26, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) (“Pagaya,” the “Company” or “we”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, today announced plans to host a virtual fireside chat, with CEO Gal Krubiner, CFO Evangelos Perros and President Sanjiv Das. The conversation will be moderated by John Hecht from Jefferies, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.


During the session, management will address a range of topics related to the Company’s business strategy, including recent capital activities, and financial performance.

The event will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.pagaya.com/. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available following the event.

If you’d like to submit a question for consideration, email it to IR@pagaya.com.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide. By using machine learning, a vast data network and an AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

