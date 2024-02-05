Pacific Office Automation Acquires Maunakea Integrated Solutions in Hawaii

HONOLULU & BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pacific Office Automation (POA), the largest independent office equipment dealer in the U.S., has acquired Maunakea Integrated Solutions, a local Sharp, HP, and Kyocera family dealer based in Honolulu, Hawaii that services all of the Hawaiian islands. The transaction closed February 1 and will be announced to customers through local staff. As a part of the acquisition, POA will expand its services to include managed IT, Security, telephony, and more to the Hawaii market.









The two companies have been discussing the acquisition and carefully planning a smooth transition for employees for several months. Now under new management, Maunakea Integrated Solutions will continue to pursue its mission to foster trusted and ethical partnerships with both private and public businesses around Hawaii.

All employees will become a part of the POA team and continue to have access to previous and new benefits, such as a 401K match program, health and life insurance, and FSA benefits. Technicians will have the choice to drive POA company cars. Trevor Maunakea, former president of Maunakea Integrated Solutions, will stay with the company as General Manager.

“Maunakea’s employees have exceptional expertise in this business and are a trusted service provider to the Hawaiian Islands,” said Doug Pitassi, President, and CEO of Pacific Office Automation. “Our approach is building business centers around local market knowledge and community involvement. Trevor and his team have earned a reputation as reliable problem solvers, which is a good fit for POA, and we are thrilled to be a part of the team.”

Maunakea Integrated Solutions is located on Oahu’s south coast, along the Ke’ehi Lagoon and between the Honolulu Airport and Moanalua Gardens. It serves various industries across the state, from healthcare and government to finance, education, real estate, law, and nonprofits.

Maunakea provides document imaging, mailing solutions, document workflow, commercial printing, and much more. As the company grows under POA’s guise, it will aim to focus on maintaining a strong relationship with Sharp and adding managed IT and software services, security cameras, and production print.

“Doug and his team made it very simple to become part of POA,” said Trevor Maunakea, former president of Maunakea Integrated Solutions. “Our customers will call the same number and talk to the same people, located right here in Honolulu. All current contracts and prices are valid, and we will maintain the standards of service our clients have come to expect.”

POA strives to maintain a local presence in all of its 33 locations in order to strongly connect with the local community and stay in touch with their specific needs. Acquisitions like this one allow POA to support local communities in this way. After the transition, POA will search for a new office in Honolulu with more space for a growing team.

Palani Correa, a tenured sales representative, will move from the Portland Office to Honolulu and assume the role of Branch Sales Manager. A Hawaii native, Palani is well-equipped to help Maunakea Integrated Solutions reach its goals and thrive in the area.

About Pacific Office Automation:

Founded in 1976, Pacific Office Automation (POA) is a privately held office technology company headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. POA has more than 1,350 employees across eleven states. It has grown to be the largest authorized dealer of high-quality printer manufacturers, and it commits to offering custom office solutions, state-of-the-art technology, and award-winning customer service to customers and the community. POA provides managed print services, enterprise level IT services, software, office equipment, and unified communications all over the United States. Learn more at www.pacificoffice.com.

