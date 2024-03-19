Outreach Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024

Leading sales tech company joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell, and more

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Outreach, the first and only Sales Execution Platform built for intelligent revenue workflows, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy.





Revenue organizations are finding it increasingly difficult to stand out to prospects, sales cycles are more complex, and there’s more scrutiny on every purchase. These companies will win by holding their entire go-to-market team accountable for executing shared, measurable workflows to effectively engage with customers, and improve revenue outcomes. As one of the top five Most Innovative Companies in Enterprise for 2024, Outreach is leading the industry by developing strategic plans with customers to build smart and repeatable sales processes that will deliver consistent results for years to come.

“Being named as one of the most innovative companies in the world is testament to our incredible employees, customers, and partners,” said Manny Medina, CEO and Co-founder of Outreach. “We’re excited for continued success as we use AI and workflows to empower every sales professional to operate at their maximum potential, unlocking success for themselves and their organization.”

Outreach’s artificial intelligence assists sellers through the full sales cycle – drafting emails, recommending next steps with prospects, and evaluating pipeline health to assess risk in closing deals with over 81% accuracy. And Outreach is building AI for more than simply unlocking efficiency. This proprietary technology empowers sales leaders and their teams to be the best they can be in the moments that matter. Because Outreach believes that sales technology should not be about gathering information, but about taking action on the information you have. With Outreach, every rep will be a company’s best seller.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company‘s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. Fast Company‘s editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

About Outreach:

Outreach is the first and only Sales Execution Platform built for intelligent revenue workflows. Built on the world’s largest foundation of customer interactions and go-to-market team data, Outreach gives teams the tools they need to design, execute, and continuously improve a revenue strategy that is disciplined, achievable, and optimized for every stage of the customer journey. The world’s most effective revenue organizations, including Cisco, Okta, SAP, Siemens, and Verizon use Outreach to power workflows, put customers at the center of their business, and win in the market. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Contacts

Haley Flanagan



Outreach



haley.flanagan@outreach.io