Home Business Wire Opmantek Appoints Experienced IT Director Ross Tanner as Head of Customer Success
Business Wire

Opmantek Appoints Experienced IT Director Ross Tanner as Head of Customer Success

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Opmantek Software, one of the world’s leading providers of automated network management software, has appointed Ross Tanner as Head of Customer Success, joining the company in December 2021.

Tanner is an Army veteran who brings extensive IT knowledge to the company. In his most recent role at Nextlink Internet, an internet service provider delivering high-speed internet and voice services throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois, he managed all information technology and systems from on-premises to the cloud for both internal and external customers.

“Opmantek’s growth has continued into the fourth quarter with our recent acquisition,” said CEO Craig Nelson. “We’re excited to welcome Ross to the team as his experience as an Opmantek customer will help us accommodate this growth and prove valuable in providing outstanding customer support while driving renewals and expansion.”

Opmantek recently received an acquisition offer from FirstWave Cloud Technology, a global cybersecurity company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:FCT). Additionally, the company signed contracts to supply their market-leading network management and automation software to Microsoft and NASA. Opmantek is at the forefront of delivering Operational Process Automation to enterprise, telecommunications, and MSP organizations globally.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Opmantek at a pivotal moment in the company’s history,” said Tanner. “I look forward to successfully onboarding customers to the company’s end-to-end solution for network discovery, management and cybersecurity that is globally unique.”

For a personal demonstration of Opmantek software or to talk to a network engineer about network management, automation or audit needs, book an appointment at opmantek.com/request-a-demo/.

About Opmantek:

Opmantek is an industry-leading software company operating in the field of Intelligent Network Management, Network Process Automation and IT Audit. Opmantek software manages some of the world’s most complex IT environments, including some of the world’s largest telecommunications carriers and Managed Service Providers. Learn more about Opmantek at www.opmantek.com

Contacts

Christina Alvarez

Mulberry Marketing Communications

708-908-0898

calvarez@mulberrymc.com

Articoli correlati

Amobee and IRI Partner to Bring Propensity Scoring to CPG Advertisers and Enable Increased Efficiency Through Bid Decisioning Optimization

Business Wire Business Wire -
Amobee’s expanded offering increases purchase conversion, decreases financial output REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amobee, a global leader in advertising...
Continua a leggere

Morgan Stanley and the Child Mind Institute Select Winners of “Machine Learning for Good” Hackathon

Business Wire Business Wire -
Platform developed by volunteer technologists will leverage natural language processing to accelerate analysis of mental impacts of pandemic NEW YORK--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

TalentGuard Wins Gold in the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for Best Advance in Career Management or Planning Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TalentGuard, a leading Human Capital Management Technology company was awarded Gold in the 2021 Brandon Hall Group...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
hpe

Hpe avrà un nuovo Presidente e AD: è Claudio Bassoli

Mercato