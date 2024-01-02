Ooma to Virtually Host Investor Meetings via the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16

Home Business Wire Ooma to Virtually Host Investor Meetings via the 26th Annual Needham Growth...
SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:


What: The 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference, one-on-one investor meetings

When: January 16, 2024 with meetings to be held throughout the day

Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Shig Hamamatsu

Where: Virtual

Interested parties should contact their Needham & Company sales representative for further details and meeting opportunities.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses, consumers and service providers, delivered through smart cloud-based communications platforms and services. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma offers advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual receptionists and video meetings. Ooma’s all-in-one replacement for analog phone lines helps businesses maintain mission-critical systems by moving connectivity to the cloud. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced features and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matthew S. Robison

Director of IR and Corporate Development

Ooma, Inc.

ir@ooma.com
(650) 300-1480

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg

Director of Corporate Communications

Ooma, Inc.

press@ooma.com
(650) 566-6693

