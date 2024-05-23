Oklo Partners with Wyoming Hyperscale to Deliver 100 Megawatts to its Data Centers

Oklo and Wyoming Hyperscale signed a non-binding letter of intent to collaborate on a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement.

Wyoming Hyperscale will aim to use Oklo’s Aurora powerhouses to power a state-of-the-art data center campus.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advancedfission–Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) (“Oklo”), a fast fission clean power technology and nuclear fuel recycling company, announced its collaboration with Wyoming Hyperscale to supply 100 megawatts of clean power to a state-of-the-art data center campus. The companies have signed a non-binding letter of intent outlining their intent to enter into a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement, highlighting Oklo’s commitment to providing reliable and scalable clean power solutions in response to the increasing demand for electricity driven by global digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) adoption.









“As the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence increases, Oklo remains dedicated to providing clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions to meet the needs of our data center partners. Our partnership with Wyoming Hyperscale underscores our commitment to advancing sustainable energy practices and supporting high-efficiency operations within the data center industry,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo.

Trenton Thornock, Founder and Managing Member of Wyoming Hyperscale, emphasized the project’s commitment to reimagining traditional data center development practices. “Our goal is to create data centers with minimal environmental impact. This collaboration with Oklo perfectly aligns with our vision for sustainable, efficient operations. By merging sustainability with advanced technology, we are setting a new standard for the future of accelerated computing.”

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. Oklo received a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy, was awarded fuel material from Idaho National Laboratory, submitted the first advanced fission custom combined license application to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and is developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.

About Wyoming Hyperscale: Wyoming Hyperscale is at the forefront of sustainable technology, revolutionizing the data center landscape with its eco-friendly, ultra-green design. With a commitment to reducing the environmental impact of hyperscale data centers, the company offers unparalleled reliability and next-gen hyperscale solutions for AI. By merging sustainability with advanced technology, Wyoming Hyperscale is setting a new standard for the future of accelerated computing. Learn more at https://wyominghyperscalewhitebox.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express Oklo’s opinions, expectations, objectives, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, assumptions, forecasts or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the timing, goals and benefits of the partnership, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the markets in which Oklo operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties.

As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual results or performance of Oklo may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important risk factors could affect Oklo’s future results and cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: risks related to the deployment of Oklo’s powerhouses; the risk that Oklo is pursuing an emerging market, with no commercial project operating, regulatory uncertainties; the potential need for financing to construct plants, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the effects of competition; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the risk that a binding agreement with Wyoming Hyperscale does not materialize or fails to produce the expected benefits; and the outcome of any government and regulatory proceedings and investigations and inquiries.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties of the other documents filed by Oklo from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and in any document incorporated by reference are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Oklo. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Oklo will be those that Oklo has anticipated. Oklo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

