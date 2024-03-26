Nursa CEO Curtis Anderson Recognized as Utah Business 2024 CEO of the Year Honoree

Salt Lake City entrepreneur celebrated for exceptional leadership among top Utah executives

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nursa, a nationwide platform that exists to put a nurse at the bedside of every patient in need, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Curtis Anderson, has been named a CEO of the Year by Utah Business, a premier publication covering tech and entrepreneurial interests.





Each year, Utah Business recognizes CEOs who have fostered innovation and growth within their companies and their respective industries. In addition to their organizations’ success, CEO of the Year honorees are also acknowledged for their positive impact on the community and across Utah.

Inspired by his love for technology and a desire to disrupt the status quo, Anderson launched Nursa – a digital marketplace headquartered in SLC that provides a hyper-local platform approach to meeting nurse staffing needs in communities nationwide – in 2019. Drawing upon his prior entrepreneurial experience to secure startup funding, he realized his vision for an ecosystem that offers increased flexibility and improved working conditions for nurses as well as tech-enabled solutions for hospitals and post-acute facilities seeking qualified caregivers.

“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside Utah’s most innovative and passionate leaders who are driving tangible and essential change in the state and across the country,” said Anderson. “What Nursa has been able to achieve in the last four years has been a true team effort. We are galvanized by the goal of ensuring our nation’s nurses have the flexibility and opportunities they need to flourish and that patients have the bedside care they deserve.”

CEO of the Year honorees are featured in the 2024 March issue of Utah Business. To view the full honoree list, click here. To learn more about Nursa, please visit Nursa.com.

About Nursa™

Nursa is a nationwide platform that exists to put a nurse at the bedside of every patient in need quickly and safely, removing the financial strain and operational gaps of traditional staffing methods. Nursa’s real-time technology enables hospitals, health systems, skilled nursing facilities and community organizations to easily secure qualified, local nursing talent for per diem shifts. Founded in 2019 and built on the bedrock granite of Lake Bonneville in Salt Lake City, Nursa is trusted by a growing community of more than 1,500 facilities and 229,000 nurses nationwide and is accredited by The Joint Commission. For more information, visit Nursa.com.

