NukuDo, a Global Leader in Cybersecurity Workforce Development, Launches North American Headquarters in San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio Emerges as Key Location for Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Workforce Development

Today, NukuDo, a global leader in cybersecurity workforce development and staffing, proudly announces the launch of its North American headquarters in San Antonio, Texas. NukuDo's innovative approach offers candidates an immersive six-month paid training program, followed by direct employment within the company for three years, ensuring they gain crucial real-world experience while fostering financial stability from the start.









Following a comprehensive nationwide search, San Antonio was chosen for its large pool of talent and robust support from the local business community, represented by greater:SATX. This new chapter comes after the resounding success of its operations in Singapore, where the company, operating as Red Alpha, served prestigious partners like Accenture, ST Engineering and more.

“NukuDo embodies a private sector solution to a widespread industry challenge,” said Dean Gefen, CEO of NukuDo. “Our model, which integrates training directly with employment, has been proven in Asia and we are excited to replicate this success in North America, starting with our new headquarters in San Antonio. Our approach not only prepares candidates for immediate employment but equips them to play pivotal roles in securing digital infrastructures at this critical time.”

NukuDo’s focus is on producing the highest quality cybersecurity experts that fill the workforce needs of companies in San Antonio, Texas, and across the United States. This distinction underscores NukuDo’s commitment to addressing the talent gap in the cybersecurity industry.

This initiative will drive significant advancements in local tech workforce development and cybersecurity training, not only benefiting San Antonio and its surrounding areas but also having a nationwide impact.

Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, President & CEO of greater:SATX, expressed her enthusiasm: “greater:SATX is thrilled to welcome NukuDo as they establish their North American headquarters in San Antonio. Their decision to invest here highlights our commitment to growth and innovation in the cybersecurity sector. Despite competition from major cities like New York and Tampa, San Antonio emerged as the ideal choice. Our strong business community, diverse and skilled workforce, and effective cost of living make our region highly attractive. With NukuDo joining us, San Antonio is set to showcase its unparalleled support for cyber firms looking to expand and thrive locally.”

“NukuDo is a great addition to the San Antonio cybersecurity ecosystem. Their innovative approach and desire to add value to San Antonio fits perfectly within the community found at Geekdom,” said Charles Woodin, CEO of Geekdom, San Antonio’s collaborative entrepreneurial hub where NukuDo now offices. “I am excited to see the next generation of cyber talent coming out of this program to support our local cybersecurity companies.”

NukuDo has already hired its first training class in San Antonio with 15 individuals, who began their training program in late March. Applications are now open for the next training cohort starting in late-August 2024 in San Antonio. This program is designed to transform careers, providing a substantial, hands-on learning experience with guaranteed employment opportunities while being accessible to a wide range of applicants, including recent high school graduates. To apply or for more information about NukuDo’s groundbreaking model and opportunities, please visit www.nukudo.com.

About NukuDo

NukuDo is a global leader in cybersecurity workforce development and staffing, addressing the shortage of skilled IT security professionals from its base in San Antonio, Texas. Its innovative recruitment and paid training methodologies integrate employment from day one, focusing on immersive real-world applications. By employing candidates throughout their training and for three years post-training, NukuDo ensures that financial barriers do not hinder the pursuit of advanced cybersecurity education. Its graduates not only gain theoretical knowledge but also hold industry-recognized certifications, proving their expertise and readiness for the cybersecurity challenges of today and tomorrow.

