Nucleus Research Releases 2024 Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) Platform Technology Value Matrix

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–The Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) platform market has continued to expand as data volumes surge exponentially across industries and organizations increasingly rely on generating actionable insights from this data to stay competitive.

“Data Science and Machine Learning platforms are crucial for swiftly translating artificial intelligence models into real-world applications,” said Senior Analyst Samuel Hamway. “As data volumes continue to expand exponentially, these platforms provide essential tools for efficiently processing and extracting valuable insights from vast datasets. This capability is vital for organizations to keep pace with the increasing complexity and scale of data they handle.”

Vendors in the DSML market are driving product development through enhanced data science workflows with advanced machine learning, surpassing traditional BI tools in predictive and prescriptive analytics. These tools integrate real-time data and predictive modeling, manage unstructured data, and often empower non-technical users, allowing organizations to do more with less. Additionally, the inclusion of generative AI models expands many vendor’s capabilities, enabling broader applications from content creation to advanced analytics.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include Alteryx, Amazon, Databricks, Dataiku, Microsoft, and SAS.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include Google, MathWorks, Oracle, and Palantir.

Accelerators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Altair, DataRobot, and H2O.ai.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers are Cloudera, Hex Technologies, IBM, and Samsung.

