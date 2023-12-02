Nodal Clear wins Clearing House of the Year at FOW International Awards 2023

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nodal Clear was named Clearing House of the Year at the FOW International Awards 2023 in London during an evening ceremony following the publication’s Trading London conference on November 29th. The FOW International Awards recognize innovation and achievement for firms in the derivatives industry.





Nodal Clear is a clearing house providing central counterparty services for Nodal Exchange and Coinbase Derivatives Exchange. Nodal Clear has innovated in the clearing space introducing its award-winning expected shortfall methodology for initial margin calculations. Owing to the efficiency and effectiveness of its risk methodology, Nodal Exchange has become the leading power futures exchange in North America.

In their announcement, FOW highlighted Nodal’s ‘fresh approach to risk’ in using expected shortfall methodology for margin calculations while moving into new products and services in the digital assets space.

“I am thrilled and honored that Nodal Clear has been recognized as the Clearing House of the Year at the prestigious FOW International Awards 2023,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange. “This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. We are grateful for the support of our entire trading and clearing community without which this achievement would not have been possible.”

About Nodal Clear

Nodal Clear is a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) pursuant to the Commodity Exchange Act and is regulated by the CFTC. Nodal Clear provides central counterparty clearing services to Nodal Exchange and Coinbase Derivatives Exchange. Through the novation process, the clearing house becomes the buyer to every seller and the seller to every buyer, significantly reducing the credit risk exposure of market participants. Nodal Clear’s strong risk management practices create a sound market infrastructure for trading. Nodal Clear employs a tailored portfolio margining methodology that appropriately margins contracts and provides capital efficiencies to market participants. Further information is available at www.nodalclear.com.

