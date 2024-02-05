Nissan thrills sports fans with first in-culture, in-language Latino ‘big game’ experience

In partnership with TelevisaUnivision, the automaker brings together breakout stars Marcello Hernandez, Myke Towers and Grupo Frontera for the big game

With Latino viewers making up one of the fastest-growing football fanbases, Nissan is looking to build a meaningful connection with consumers during the nation’s biggest game where sports, music and culture unite.

Broadcast from the iconic Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas strip, a special pre-kickoff performance presented by Nissan will air on Univision at 4:00 p.m EST on Feb. 11, featuring Puerto Rican singer, rapper and songwriter, Myke Towers. During the live telecast, a 60-second commercial created by Nissan’s advertising partner TBWA\Chiat\Day New York and award-winning Argentine American Director Ariel Danzinger will air, starring SNL’s breakout Cuban and Dominican star Marcello Hernandez and Mexican-American band Grupo Frontera.

Today, Hernandez sat down with the hosts of Despierta America, the #1 Spanish-language morning show, to talk about this year’s big game, and shared an exclusive preview of the full ad for the show’s viewers for the first time.

The ad retells the story of Hernandez as he embarks on a dramatic and unexpected adventure while test-driving the latest Nissan Pathfinder. From the dealership to the mountains, desert and beach, Hernandez and a Nissan salesperson pick up different family members. As Hernandez and the salesperson make their way through this epic adventure, the Pathfinder navigates various terrains while thrilling everyone across all generations of the family, from Abuela to Hermana, Sobrina and Tio. Fans can watch it for themselves here. The integrated campaign also includes a digital and social presence on VEVO, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

“At Nissan, we’re always looking for ways to deeply connect with our customers,” said Marisstella Marinkovic, Chief Marketing Officer, Nissan U.S. “We’re using the nation’s biggest game day to air an in-language spot that reignites the love of Nissan among bicultural Latinos, who comprise many of our customers. From our partnership with TelevisaUnivision, to the Latino talent and the director we casted, we brought music and sports together to create a thrilling in-language and in-culture experience.”

“This is a significant moment for TelevisaUnivision, and we’re excited for Nissan to debut their Spanish-language creative to our audience,” said John Kozack, Executive Vice President of Multimedia Sales at TelevisaUnivision. “Latinos are an economic powerhouse, and this national stage provides the perfect opportunity for brands like Nissan to reach this fast-growing demographic – and further our goal of showcasing the value and importance of in-language and in-culture advertising to this consumer base.”

