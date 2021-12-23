Nintendo Download: Happy Holidays!

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Rocket League – Frosty Fest – Get ready for the most wonderful time of the year in Rocket League ! The annual winter event, Frosty Fest, has made its return, featuring wintery items, Golden Gifts and other limited time offers! Fortnite – Winterfest – Fortnite Winterfest 2021 brings presents, special quests and Spider-Man: No Way Home outfits! If you’re a new player who just joined with Chapter 3, this is a great time to start your Fortnite journey with lots of Locker items. And if you’re a longtime player, this is the perfect opportunity to add to your collection. But the gifts are only one part of the festivities. Experience Winterfest before it ends on Jan. 6, 2022. Garden Story – Find some festive cheer in Winter Glade, the mysterious and cozy final area of Garden Story . Shuffle through the snow, use new abilities, and defeat new enemies to restore peace for the villagers in the Glade and everywhere in the grove! Cozy Grove – Cozy Grove ’s Winter Update is available right now on Nintendo Switch. This free update brings a snowy winter festival, new decorations and outfits, and snowball fights.



Activities:

Earn DOUBLE My Nintendo Gold Points – For a limited time, you can earn double My Nintendo Gold Points when you purchase select digital games. That means you can earn up to 10% in Gold Points* – which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC. The offer ends Jan. 5, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Get started at: https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#double-gp.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Wii U:

