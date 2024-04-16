NGS Becomes an Authorized National Aspire® Dealer

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ballisticglass–NGS, the leading dealer-installer of decorative window film and architectural surface finishes, proudly announces that it has become a Authorized National Aspire® Dealer. Aspire, a premier dimensional and adaptive finishes brand in America, offers a range of print-on-demand window film, graphics, and architectural surface finishes. The products are made in America, sustainable, and can be printed with 3D textures to emulate raw materials.





“Becoming an authorized Aspire dealer is a significant milestone for NGS,” states James Beale, CEO, NGS. “With this partnership, NGS reaffirms its dedication to providing top-of-the-line architectural finishes and decorative window film solutions that exceed expectations. Aspire’s innovative products and commitment to sustainability align perfectly with our values, making this partnership a perfect fit for both companies.”

In addition to its two product lines, Canvas (architectural surfaces) and Lumi (decorative window film), Aspire enables architects and designers to quickly and easily create and order custom patterns using its online pattern designer. With the ability to print nearly limitless patterns and textures, Aspire’s products add a new dimension to the design process, allowing for more creativity and customization.

“We’re thrilled to have NGS as an authorized dealer,” states Amanda Hoomes, Architecture and Design Manager, Aspire. “By partnering with Aspire, NGS is providing a solution for it’s A&D customers that are looking to push the boundaries of design and create truly one-of-a-kind spaces.”

By becoming an Aspire Platinum National Authorized Dealer, NGS strengthens its position as a provider of top-tier solutions for architects and designers. Aspire’s products offer unparalleled quality, versatility, and creativity, allowing architects and interior designers to transform spaces with unique and customizable finishes that reflect the latest design trends.

About NGS

NGS is the nation’s largest dealer-installer of security, solar, decorative window film, printed graphics, and signage for architecture and design firms. Visit www.filmsandgraphics.com to learn more about NGS’ products and services. Visit www.aspire.film to learn more about Aspire.

