Nex and Sesame Workshop Announce Collaboration for Active Learning Games

Nex and Sesame Workshop to produce the next generation of active educational games on the award-winning Nex Playground home entertainment device, enabling kids to learn and play with beloved Sesame Street characters like Elmo and Cookie Monster









SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nex, a leading active entertainment company, and Sesame Workshop, the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street, today announced the launch of a new generation of active educational games to be released on the new Nex Playground active entertainment console.

Utilizing Nex’s proprietary motion-capture and image processing technology, the new suite of games will allow preschoolers to use whole body movements and arm gestures to learn in a fun, delightful and active way. Sesame Street’s beloved residents Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and more will help guide the players, present challenges, and provide encouragement throughout the games which can be enjoyed by the whole family.

The games will be released on the Nex Playground, which was recently awarded a special mention in TIME magazine’s Best Inventions of 2023 and recognized as Parent.com’s Best Entertainment System for Families. Since its successful launch in December 2023, Playground has delighted families with its beautiful design, easy setup and use, and wide library of games.

The new collection of Sesame Street games will roll out beginning Spring 2024 and will be included in Playground’s Play Pass content subscription bundle. Playground is currently available in the U.S. with more countries expected to be added this year.

“We are excited to work with Sesame Workshop to create these groundbreaking games,” said Nex CEO and Co-founder David Lee. “Nex’s technology is enabling a new generation of active play and learning, and in collaboration with Sesame Workshop, will create a delightful and meaningful experience for kids and families.”

“We are thrilled to team up with Nex to produce these innovative new games that will have kids up on their feet playing with their favorite Sesame Street friends,” said Sesame Workshop SVP Global Licensing Gabriela Arenas. “We know that kids learn best when they are engaged and having fun, and these games will do just that.”

About Nex

Nex is helping humanity reconnect with the joy of movement through active entertainment accessible on any modern camera-equipped device. Using cutting-edge AI and camera technologies, Nex merges the digital and physical worlds, so players are immersed in the experience using their natural body movement. Founded in 2017, Nex has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, received a special mention in TIME magazine’s Best Inventions, and has been awarded the prestigious Apple Design Award. Nex active games and experiences are used in more than 200 countries around the world and include HomeCourt, Active Arcade, Party Fowl, Starri, Miniacs and Peppa Pig: Jump and Giggle, with over 5 million downloads from users worldwide on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Nex also creates a breakthrough device for the living room called Nex Playground. It combines hardware, software, and services to transform living rooms into an active playspace for families. Its active entertainment catalog is also available for a variety of camera-equipped smart TVs, providing families with even more platforms to enjoy the active and immersive experiences.

Learn more about Nex at https://www.nex.inc.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at www.sesameworkshop.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, X, Facebook, and TikTok.

