Neura Robotics and OMRON Forge Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize the Manufacturing Industry with Cognitive Robots

METZINGEN, Germany & KYOTO, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neura Robotics, a global pioneer in cognitive robotics, and Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies Inc., a global leader in industrial robotics and automation, are excited to announce their strategic partnership. This partnership aims to revolutionize the manufacturing industry by introducing cognitive robots into factory automation, leveraging advanced AI capabilities to enhance efficiency, flexibility, and safety.

Unlike traditional industrial robots, cognitive robots have the ability to learn from their environment, make decisions autonomously, and adapt to dynamic production scenarios. This opens new application possibilities including intricate assembly tasks, detailed quality inspections, and adaptive material handling processes.

Olivier Welker, President and CEO of Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies Inc., emphasizes the significance of this partnership, stating, “We see Neura’s cognitive technologies as a compelling growth opportunity for industrial robotics. By combining Neura’s innovative solutions with OMRON’s global reach and automation portfolio, we will provide customers new ways to increase safety, productivity, and flexibility in their operations.”

David Reger, Founder and Visionary of Neura Robotics, reflects on the partnership, stating, “Strong partnerships and alliances are key to accelerating growth. The strategic connection between OMRON and Neura Robotics is a milestone in the history of industrial automation. It brings us a significant step closer to our goal of revolutionizing the global robotics market. By pooling our sensor and AI technologies and expertise into an ultimate platform approach, we will significantly shape the future of the manufacturing industry and set new standards.”

Beyond technological advancement, the partnership between Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies and Neura Robotics is driven by a shared vision. OMRON, committed to changing lives and contributing to a better society, finds resonance in Neura’s mission of serving humanity through groundbreaking robotics technologies. This alignment strengthens the foundation of the partnership, propelling both companies toward a shared goal of shaping the future of the manufacturing industry.

About Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies

Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of the larger OMRON Corporation, is a leader in robotic automation and safety sensing solutions: www.omron.com

About NEURA Robotics

NEURA Robotics was founded in 2019 by David Reger in Metzingen, southern Germany, with the goal of bridging important innovation gaps in robotics and establishing the age of cognitive robots: www.neura-robotics.com

Contacts

Pressekontakt

Miriam Graf



Regional Director Berlin



+49 159 0290 4502



miriam.graf@frauwenk.de