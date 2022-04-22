Netsmart Expands the CareFabric Platform to Support Physical Therapy, Rehabilitation and Wellness Providers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EHR–Netsmart announces the addition of TheraOffice®, an industry-leading practice management platform for physical therapy and rehabilitation practices to the Netsmart portfolio. This addition expands the Netsmart CareFabric® platform to deliver workflows for therapy providers to better connect to all venues of healthcare.

“Therapies are delivered in coordination with the continuum of provider markets Netsmart has historically supported,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “We have had intentions to expand into this adjacent market for over a decade now. This is all a part of a long view strategy of more closely integrating the community-based providers to ultimately improve clinical outcomes and provide a more seamless patient experience. We are thrilled to add a market leader for physical therapy and rehabilitation solutions and truly value the expertise and knowledge the TheraOffice team is bringing to Netsmart.”

As healthcare continues to transition outside of the hospital setting and into the community, a dedicated physical therapy and rehabilitation solution empowers individuals to reach their goals and improve their quality of life. Rehabilitation impacts all of the community-based care settings Netsmart serves including home health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), long-term acute care (LTAC) and more. Furthermore, the addition of outpatient rehabilitation services will help bridge the gap across the continuum of care connecting healthcare providers to the individuals in the communities they serve.

“We believe there is extreme value in a platform that was built by a physical therapist for physical therapists, and we look forward to combining our efforts with the TheraOffice team to enhance the solution with new innovations to meet the evolving needs of today’s therapists and rehabilitation professionals,” notes Valentine. “The TheraOffice solution will benefit greatly through the integration with our CareFabric platform — which will give TheraOffice clients access to key capabilities like interoperability, patient engagement, robust analytics and telehealth.”

TheraOffice was established in 2001 by Dan Morrill, a practicing physical therapist and Ryan Havlick, a technology and software developer; two co-founders committed to improving the physical therapy clinic experience and simplifying the complexities of the practice management process. The TheraOffice electronic health record (EHR) platform and practice management software creates efficiencies that reduce documentation time on average by 80%.

“It was very important for TheraOffice to find a healthcare software and services partner that could help accelerate our roadmap to offer clients more features and solutions to support and promote their practices in the everchanging world of healthcare,” said TheraOffice CEO & Co-Founder Dan Morrill, PT, DPT. “We are extremely excited to join the Netsmart community and look forward to introducing the rehabilitation space to the Netsmart cause connected approach to delivering solutions and services to support their practices.”

About TheraOffice

TheraOffice® is the only EMR and practice management software solution designed by physical therapists to be the most adaptable to your unique business and clinical needs. We offer a fully integrated software that provides practical solutions to simplify the complexity of Practice Management with scheduling, documentation, billing, reporting and faxing in an easy to use on-site or web application.

TheraOffice is developed by physical therapists for physical therapists. Our own physical therapy practice allows us to treat patients with the same products we develop to be tested by therapists and patients so that we are always compatible with current regulations and trends. The most up-to-date physical therapy software technology and customer feature suggestions are constantly being implemented to bring our clients the most effective and user-friendly physical therapy software possible.

Founded in 2001, TheraOffice continues to be a leader in electronic medical record and practice management software. Supporting thousands of clinical practices in the U.S. and throughout the world, TheraOffice provides the most current, easy-to-use and efficient tools to improve clinical management. To learn more visit www.theraoffice.com.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of home care and hospice and senior living) markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

