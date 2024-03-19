Home Business Wire National Accolade Bestowed on Arkansas-Based Provider: ‘Best Rural High Speeds’
  • Kinetic called out by Forbes Home for ‘Best Rural High Speeds,’ reflecting its commitment to delivering high-speed internet to rural communities
  • Kinetic takes a leading role in delivering connectivity to historically overlooked areas, developing solutions that ensure service quality on par with that in urban areas
  • Accolade comes just after Kinetic announced new presence in Sheridan and Harrison

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an industry where connection and quality of service matter most, Arkansas-based Kinetic was recognized and honored by Forbes Home for its “Best Rural High Speeds” in the recent article Best Internet Options for Rural Areas of 2024.”


This Forbes Home accolade is a testament to Kinetic’s pledge to bring affordable, fast and reliable internet to rural areas. Kinetic was selected by a team of Forbes Home licensed professionals comparing 38 attributes across 22 nationally recognized internet providers.

This accolade comes just after Kinetic announced the establishment of their new Community Connection Centers in the Sheridan and Harrison communities.

Kinetic bested many larger, national companies with a competitive 4.5 out of 5 stars, taking into consideration factors including customer reviews, customer plans, no-contracts, speeds, and competitive pricing.

In acknowledging the award, Kinetic President Jeff Small said, “We’re incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the ‘Best Internet Providers’ by Forbes Home.

This accolade reflects Kinetic’s unwavering commitment to delivering quality internet services and our dedication to providing unparalleled customer service,” Small said. “We extend our gratitude to Forbes Home for acknowledging our efforts, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver premium high-speed internet for our communities.”

For more information on this achievement, visit the article.

About Kinetic:

Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com.

