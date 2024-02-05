Nacha Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year as a Best Place to Work in Virginia

Home Business Wire Nacha Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year as a Best Place to Work in...
HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nacha is proud to announce it has been recognized for the sixth consecutive year as one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia by the Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group.


The Best Places to Work in Virginia program identifies, acknowledges and honors the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the commonwealth’s economy, workforce and businesses.

“Being recognized for the sixth year in a row as one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia is a testament to Nacha’s commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “Our dedication to employee satisfaction and retention, professional development and a supportive work environment has consistently earned us a spot among the top employers in the commonwealth.”

Nacha attributes its continued success in the program to a variety of initiatives, including an emphasis on creating a flexible work environment that fosters creativity and innovation, and its ongoing efforts to prioritize the well-being and growth of its employees.

Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group assesses organizations based on workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as employee surveys that measure satisfaction and engagement.

As Nacha celebrates this achievement, it remains dedicated to its core values and looks forward to building on its success as a Best Place to Work in Virginia.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 30 billion ACH Network payments made in 2022, valued at close to $77 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

