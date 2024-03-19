Mouser Electronics Named Major Sponsor of Control Automation Day Virtual Conference Focusing on Industrial Robotics

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is proud to be a major sponsor of Control.com’s Control Automation Day. The event is a one-day, free virtual conference and trade show designed for control engineers hosted by Control Automation. The theme for this year’s virtual conference is industrial robotics, and it will feature professional training, interactive Q&As, and access to all types of technical information and product announcements. The free virtual conference will occur on Tuesday, March 26, and will include keynote addresses from influential engineers and companies, live sessions from industry experts, and digital exhibitor booths hosted by leading manufacturers.









The goal of Control Automation Day is to educate engineers and explore the technologies shaping the robotics world, including AI and smarter vision systems, versatile grippers and tooling interfaces, and programming interfaces that speed up time to deployment and effective troubleshooting of common downtime-generating challenges. In addition to keynote addresses from Universal Robots, FANUC, and MiR, Control Automation Day will include multiple live technical sessions with industry experts and offer unique written content on exhibitors’ digital booths.

Mouser will have a special digital booth to help engineers find inspiration for their next projects, learning about the newest products and technologies for design. Visitors can also enter for a chance to win a set of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 through a random drawing.

The Mouser virtual booth will have information on the ongoing Empowering Innovation Together™ series, eBooks, newsletters and new product emails to provide exclusive technical information to help support projects for a speed-to-market advantage. In addition, Mouser hosts a wide range of technical resource pages, including a resource hub for Industrial Automation. This comprehensive content hub, comprising curated products, articles, blogs, reference designs and more, provides a wealth of knowledge to support applications such as factory robotics, machine vision, IIoT, and motor control. Articles include relevant product information, connecting designers and engineers to the information and technology needed to address each application.

To learn more about Control Automation Day, visit https://eng.info.mouser.com/eetech-2024/.

To learn more about Mouser’s product offerings and solutions for industrial automation, visit https://www.mouser.com/solutions/industrial-automation/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

