Mouser Congratulates 2023 Winners of Create the Future Design Contest

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, congratulates the winners of the 21st Create the Future Design Contest, a global challenge to engineers and innovators around the world to design the next great thing. Mouser’s valued manufacturers, Intel® and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), teamed with Mouser in sponsoring the annual contest, produced by SAE Media Group, an SAE International Company, and Tech Briefs magazine. COMSOL is also a principal sponsor of the contest. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/createthefuture/.









“Mouser congratulates the 2023 Create the Future Contest winners, and we applaud all of the participants and their creative designs,” said Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We are proud of our longstanding support for the Create the Future Design Contest and the many innovations it has inspired through the years.”

Together with Mouser and COMSOL, the SAE Media Group awarded the $25,000 grand prize to Johannes Dapprich and a team from NeuroPair, Inc. located in Princeton, New Jersey, who submitted “A New Treatment Approach for Spinal Cord Injury”, which details the use of a minimally invasive injectable scaffold of aligned magnetic nanoparticles to protect, heal, and regrow neurons damaged in SCI.

Finalists were selected by senior editors at SAE Media Group, the producer of the contest, and judged by an independent panel of design engineers. Judges awarded the following category winners, who received prizes from HP and other companies:

Grand Prize — A New Treatment Approach for Spinal Cord Injury

A New Treatment Approach for Spinal Cord Injury Aerospace and Defense Category — Zulu Pods: World’s First Decentralized Lubrication System

Zulu Pods: World’s First Decentralized Lubrication System Automotive and Transportation Category — Ganaio High-Output Regenerative Damper

Ganaio High-Output Regenerative Damper Electronics Category — Safely Watch and Prioritize Maintenance with AI Deep Learning and Low-cost Passive RF Wireless Vibratory Strain Sensors

Safely Watch and Prioritize Maintenance with AI Deep Learning and Low-cost Passive RF Wireless Vibratory Strain Sensors Manufacturing and Materials Category — TenseFlatables: 3D Printed Tensegrity-Assisted Inflatable Structures

TenseFlatables: 3D Printed Tensegrity-Assisted Inflatable Structures Medical Category — A Salivary Test for Brain Health

A Salivary Test for Brain Health Robotics and Automation Category — Patchflow Robotics for In-pipe Leak Repair

Patchflow Robotics for In-pipe Leak Repair Sustainable Technology Category — Leakproof Valve

The Create the Future Design Contest brings attention to product designs that enhance quality of life, improve the efficiency and quality of healthcare, or help to reduce dependence on nonrenewable energy sources. The contest was created in 2002 by the publishers of Tech Briefs magazine to help stimulate and reward engineering innovation. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/createthefuture/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:



Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics



Senior Vice President of Marketing



+1 (817) 804-3833



Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:



Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics



Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations



+1 (817) 804-7764



Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com