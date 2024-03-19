Modern Custodian Altruist Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024

The financial technology company joins the ranks of Nvidia, Apple, and more after a banner year of growth

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altruist has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024.





This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

Altruist is the modern custodian built by serial entrepreneur and wealth management industry veteran Jason Wenk, who recognized that despite increasing demand for independent financial advice, the registered investment advisor (RIA) market’s growth was stifled by outdated technology and inefficient service models. Evidenced by last year’s acquisition of TD Ameritrade by Schwab, independent advisors have long been underserved by the industry incumbents who provide archaic solutions to clients’ modern concerns.

Jason and his team set out to redefine what it means to offer and receive quality financial advice. The company is on a mission to make independent financial advice better, more affordable, and accessible to everyone. Since its inception in 2018, Altruist raised more than $290 million, acquired award-winning brokerage and custodial platform Shareholders Service Group, and ascended to the third-largest custodian by advisors served – a testament to the RIA market’s desire for a modern, service-oriented, and purpose-built custodian. This year, industry analyst T3 named Altruist as the #1 custodian advisors are considering switching to.

“We’re laser-focused on creating a future where every RIA, whether established or emerging, can truly focus on their clients, and eliminate wasted time on complicated tech integrations or laborious administrative work,” said Jason Wenk, CEO of Altruist.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company‘s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company‘s editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies package is available online, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 16. The summit features a morning and afternoon of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation. This event celebrates the Most Innovative Companies honorees and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2024.

ABOUT ALTRUIST

Altruist is the modern custodian for independent RIAs. Altruist combines a self-clearing brokerage firm with intuitive software for account opening, trading, reporting, and billing – all in one streamlined solution. With Altruist, you can create custom models, trade fractional shares, automate rebalancing, and share performance with clients using a modern mobile app. Learn more at https://www.altruist.com and follow Altruist on Twitter @altruist.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

