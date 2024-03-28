MMM Expands Client-Focused AI Practice, Creating Multi-Practice Group

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Morris, Manning & Martin is expanding its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Practice to provide cross-functional services for clients across the firm’s key service areas. Partner Matt San Roman is chair of the team of attorneys from Technology, Intellectual Property, Real Estate, Employment, Litigation, Data Privacy and Compliance, Financial Services and other practices.





“AI is developing faster than the law can respond,” said John Yates, a pioneer in technology law and chair of MMM’s Corporate Technology Practice. “We recognize the need for our clients in every industry to respond to this advancement from a business and legal perspective. In response, Matt has assembled a collaborative team of attorneys from various practices to provide integrated and comprehensive services for clients across industries who are using or implementing AI in their operations or service offerings.”

MMM Technology attorneys have worked on AI transactions and spoken on the topic for years. However, Generative AI now directly impacts numerous aspects of a transaction. For example, AI technologies are creating efficiencies and accelerating the diligence process performed by investors, and investor diligence frequently includes questions assessing the target’s AI Usage Policies, such as whether and to what degree Generative AI is used in worker recruiting, tenant screening or asset generations.

“The Corporate Technology group’s innovative work with AI highlighted the need for an even deeper dive into the emerging, multidisciplinary issues,” shared Matt San Roman, Chair of the firm’s practice. “We are in the very early stages of regulatory sea change. As we see our clients racing to implement various forms of AI technologies in their businesses, MMM is well positioned to advise on a wide spectrum of legal issues as legislation begins to take shape across every level of government. Companies need to prepare now for these dynamic legal and regulatory AI developments.”

The number of lawsuits related to AI is increasing and regulations are being considered in high-impact areas including insurance, housing, intellectual property, financial services and healthcare. MMM’s Artificial Intelligence Practice Group covers the impact of AI in all of these legal areas and more.

Within MMM, the firm is analyzing ways AI will improve efficiency and consistency in delivering legal services. It is also monitoring the potential for changes in rules governing legal ethics which will affect both attorneys and client general counsel.

