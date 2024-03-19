MITRE Wins CIO100 Award for Enterprise Implementation of Generative AI

mChat earns MITRE’s fourth consecutive CIO100 Honor

Foundry's CIO has honored MITRE with a CIO100 award for its work to incorporate Open AI's GPT-4 into the enterprise while protecting sensitive data. That effort, which the company calls MITRE ChatGPT, or simply mChat, is MITRE's fourth consecutive CIO100 win, and seventh overall.





Due to the sensitive missions that MITRE undertakes, staff cannot use commercial generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems, except with publicly available data.

“Recognizing the potential value of GenAI for MITRE, I challenged our Enterprise Computing and Information Systems team to lean forward to deliver and apply GPT-4 at scale,” said Cedric Sims, MITRE senior vice president. “By partnering with Microsoft, we were able to meet a tight timeline and generate unparalleled impact within months. mChat provides us with a significant differentiating advantage, enabling our people to rapidly identify tools and capabilities to increase the speed of operations and fulfill MITRE’s unique role as a connector.”

By using mChat, staff have been able to reduce the time needed to perform complex analyses, completing some projects within a day that had previously taken a week. Employees also use the tool for coding assistance and to check for errors or omissions in documents and code. Non-native English speakers at the company have also reported that mChat has helped make their communications more effective.

“The quick and effective rollout of mChat demonstrates MITRE’s ability to keep pace with and lead in the rapidly advancing field of generative AI,” said Deborah Youmans, MITRE vice president and chief information officer. “Our early experience with GPT-4 enables MITRE staff to better guide federal agency sponsors with their own implementation of this technology to enhance government operations and services.”

The CIO100 Awards honor 100 organizations using IT in novel ways to create competitive advantage, improve business processes, foster growth, strengthen customer relationships and more, according to CIO’s website.

MITRE was most recently recognized with a CIO100 award for its work on MITRE Insights, an employee resource that uses AI to make it easier for staff to draw on knowledge developed across the company’s federally funded research and development centers, innovation centers, partnerships with industry, and independent research efforts.

Previous MITRE CIO100 awards include:

2022, for Platforms, which brought hundreds of technical capabilities across MITRE’s labs and technical communities into the company’s connected enterprise of people, projects, organizations, and knowledge.

2021, for MITRE’s IT infrastructure work to stand up the COVID-19 Health Care Coalition, which enabled more than 1,000 organizations to share resources and information to collaborate in the fight against COVID-19.

2018, for the Virtual Meeting Simplification project, which integrated Skype and video teleconferencing technology for a faster, easier way to start meetings in conference rooms that require remote attendees.

2014, for MITRE’s Knowledge Driven Enterprise, which provided newly integrated infrastructure and tools to support the company’s redesigned business processes.

1999, for the MITRE Information Infrastructure, MITRE’s intranet.

