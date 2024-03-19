Mitek Provides Update on the Filing of Its Fiscal 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Transmittal Issues to SEC’s EDGAR Filing System Causing 10-K Filing Delay

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 10-K is complete, however, Mitek has been having issues transmitting the report to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) EDGAR filing system since shortly after the market closed on March 18, 2024. Mitek is working with both its financial reporting provider as well as the SEC to resolve the issue.

Mitek understands that the SEC released changes to its EDGAR filing system on March 18, 2024, which may be impacting the filing. Mitek also understands that some other filers have encountered similar issues with their 10-K filings.

As previously announced, Mitek intends to proceed with issuing an earnings release and holding an earnings call today, March 19, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2023. In order to proceed with the earnings call, Mitek must first file a Form 8-K with the SEC for the purpose of furnishing such earnings release. If Mitek is able to file the Form 8-K successfully after the close of the market, then the earnings call will proceed. If Mitek is unable to complete this filing due to ongoing technical difficulties, the company will issue a further press release rescheduling the earnings call.

To access the live call, dial 1-877-270-2148 (US and Canada) or +1 412-902-6510 (International). Please ask to join the Mitek call.

A live and archived conference call webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.miteksystems.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will remain available for one week. The phone call replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US or Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering the passcode 8245693.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies with new levels of control, deployment ease, and operation while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,900 of the world’s largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here. [(MITK-F)]

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release relating to the Company or its management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s intent to file a Current Report on Form 8-K regarding the earnings release and conference call, its intent to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the Company’s ability to withstand negative conditions in the global economy, a lack of demand for or market acceptance of the Company’s products, the impact of the Company’s acquisition of HooYu Ltd. including any operational or cultural difficulties associated with the integration of the businesses of Mitek and HooYu Ltd., the Company’s ability to continue to develop, produce and introduce innovative new products in a timely manner, the Company’s ability to capitalize on a growing market, quarterly variations in revenue, the profitability of certain sectors of the Company, the performance of the Company’s growth initiatives, the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation, and the timing of the implementation and launch of the Company’s products by the Company’s signed customers.

Additional risks and uncertainties faced by the Company are contained from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as filed with the SEC on July 31, 2023 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Collectively, these risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in its forward-looking statements and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers



MKR Investor Relations, Inc.



mitk@mkr-group.com