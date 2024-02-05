Mirantis Announces Sponsorship of State of Open Con 24 in London

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#developers—Mirantis, freeing developers to create their most valuable code, announces its sponsorship of the State of Open Con 24 event taking place at The Brewery London on February 6-7, 2024.





“As a sponsor of SOOCon24, we at Mirantis look forward to sharing our latest secure and compliant public sector solutions with the thriving global open technology community, and the open source ethos of inclusion, collaboration, and innovation in a diverse and inclusive event,” said Shaun O’Meara, field chief technology officer, Mirantis.

Mirantis’s latest validated public sector solutions enable teams to deliver high-quality software faster, reduce cloud risk, and consolidate IT resources in support of Net Zero Carbon initiatives. Federal, state, and municipal governments across 10 European countries currently use Mirantis public sector solutions, ranging from military forces and ministries of justice to parliaments and customs offices. In the United Kingdom, several ministerial departments and offices of His Majesty’s Government and the governments of Scotland and Wales use Mirantis public sector solutions to modernize government systems and innovate public services.

OpenUK, the not-for-profit organization representing the UK’s Open Technology sector, will be hosting State of Open Con 24 (SOOCon 24). Its second annual conference, SOOCon 24 brings together more than 140 speakers from across the worlds of tech, open source and government for two days of engaging sessions. Mirantis is sponsoring sessions in the Government, Law, and Policy tracks.

Attendees can stop by the Mirantis booth to:

Meet technical experts and see demos of Mirantis Kubernetes Engine (formerly Docker Enterprise), Lens Desktop, and more.

Enterprise), Lens Desktop, and more. Discover how Mirantis helps public sector customers in the U.K., France, and Germany to eliminate Kubernetes complexity and deploy modern applications faster with less risk.

Chat with cloud architects to get a deep dive or learn about Mirantis’ product roadmap.

SOOCon24 sponsors include Arm, Avanade, Ferret DB, GitHub, Google, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Microsoft, Mirantis, Open Compute Project, Percona, SUSE, The Digital Catapult, and over 40 others which represent significant open source software and open data projects and communities globally.

