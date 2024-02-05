Micropsi Industries Tackles Complex Automation with AI Vision System at ATX West; Announces International Use Case Lab to Set New Benchmarks in Robotics

Provider of MIRAI AI vision system shows reflective disc picking, hook hanging in booth 4566; U.S. companies can work with local team at the show and after to leverage capabilities of German lab

MIRAI allows robotic arms to be controlled in real time, in direct response to sensor information taught by human demonstration. The reflective disk picking demo, shown in booth 4566 with a FANUC LR Mate industrial robot, will highlight the software’s ability to enable the robot to adapt to environmental variances and interact with reflective surfaces and extreme lighting conditions in real time. The hook hanging demo, with a UR10e collaborative robot (cobot), highlights how MIRAI can deal with the positional variances of its target object by using all degrees of freedom to meet the target in 3D space.

“In our collaboration with our customers and other manufacturers worldwide, we continue to discover new applications that MIRAI can easily automate without expensive coding or knowledge of artificial intelligence,” said Gary Jackson, CEO, Micropsi Industries. “As attendees at ATX West see these applications in action, we expect they’ll recognize the unique applications that MIRAI could help them automate regardless of the variance issues that have kept them from automating before.”

New use case lab opens new possibility in robotics

While the use case lab is based in Germany, U.S. companies are invited to discuss their automation challenges with Micropsi Industries’ U.S. team to determine if the MIRAI vision system might be an appropriate solution to their task. If deemed a fit, the customer can move forward with the use case lab, who works with them to create videos, results, guidelines, and suggestions for hardware requirements.

“The partnership with Fraunhofer IFF opens up new possibilities for automation in applications previously considered not automatable,” Jackson said. “Fraunhofer IFF is not only internationally recognized for automation safety and factory planning but also for innovative automation concepts. They’re a fantastic partner for us, one that can quickly propel us and our customers towards flexible and robust AI-driven automation concepts.”

Experts from both companies collaborate closely to explore and implement entirely new solutions in industrial robotics. The main focus of the lab includes:

Feasibility studies and innovative approaches: using Micropsi Industries’ AI-based vision system, MIRAI, the partners explore and test novel robot applications. MIRAI enables robots to dynamically adjust to workspace changes and handle tasks previously deemed too complex to be automated. Solutions for specific applications are developed through feasibility studies that aim to create new benchmarks in industrial robotics and inspire industry stakeholders to adopt new automation solutions.

Tailored and complex automation challenges: manufacturing companies can present their specific automation challenges to the use case lab. Through close collaboration, the application is developed for the first time, accompanied by comprehensive instructions that allow customers to replicate the final robotic solution. These instructions will eventually be made available to a wide audience, fostering knowledge transfer within the industry.

According to Dr. José Saenz, group leader for Assistive, Service, and Industrial Robots at Fraunhofer IFF, “For many years, our scientists have been researching future-oriented topics, such as the safe use of robots and artificial intelligence to prepare our customers for upcoming challenges. The technology and expertise of Micropsi Industries are an ideal complement to develop holistic, intelligent solutions for industrial production. We believe that this collaboration has the potential to revolutionize how companies utilize automation.”

The partners have already successfully completed their first project: a dual in-line memory module (DIMM)-insertion task using a FANUC LR 10 robot augmented by the AI-powered MIRAI vision system. The DIMM task is complex because the robot is expected to precisely insert modules into delicate slots on a motherboard that varies in its position in the workspace. Thanks to MIRAI, the FANUC robot can deal with the variance and carry out the task rapidly and reliably.

See MIRAI in action at ATX West

Attendees visiting ATX West in Anaheim this week (February 6-9) can view the reflective disk picking and hook hanging demonstrations in booth 4566. Sales meetings or media interviews can also be arranged at the following link My Show Planner or by contacting Kelly Wanlass at kelly@hcimarketing.com or 801-602-4723.

About Micropsi Industries

Micropsi Industries provides artificial intelligence-powered software for industrial and collaborative robots (cobots). MIRAI, its flagship product, allows these robotic arms to be controlled in real time, in direct response to sensor information. This is made possible by AI that enables the robots to learn from humans and deal with variances so they can more easily and cost-effectively operate in dynamic environments. With offices in Berlin and San Francisco, Micropsi Industries is working to make task-specific machine learning a reality in industrial automation. The company’s vision is to reliably automate work processes while reducing the effort required. Learn more at https://www.micropsi-industries.com

