Meter Launches Partner Program to Accelerate Network as a Service Expansion

Adam Ulfers Joins Meter as Vice President of Sales to Lead Expansion Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Meter, a leading provider of internet infrastructure solutions for businesses, announced the launch of the Meter Partner Program. With Meter’s Network as a Service (NaaS) solution now powering tens of millions of square feet in over 125 cities, this new Partner Program represents a natural next step in the company’s long-term ambition to turn internet infrastructure into a utility.





“Over the last few years, we’ve been fortunate to receive strong organic demand from some of the best partners in the industry to offer our Network as a Service solution to their customers,” shared Anil Varanasi, co-founder and CEO at Meter. “We’re excited to launch our Partner Program formally. This program will bring together leading experts to help deliver the benefits of NaaS to more customers, while also providing a new and lucrative revenue stream for partners.”

The new Meter Partner Program is for Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Technical Service Distributors (TSDs), and consultants who are deeply involved in the deployment and management of customer networks. Meter will work alongside partners on deals to ensure a seamless sales process, educate customers on Meter’s offerings, and handle the internet infrastructure end-to-end. Partners benefit from offering their customers the industry-leading Network as a Service solution, operational and cost efficiencies, and new revenue growth opportunities.

Leading Meter’s new Partner Program is recently-hired Vice President of Sales, Adam Ulfers. With over two decades of IT industry experience, Adam joins Meter from Cisco Meraki, where he led its sales team and helped grow the business to $100M and later to over $1B.

“Anil, Sunil, and the Meter team have built a highly differentiated, enterprise-ready network product with crystal clear product-market fit. Meter’s turnkey Network as a Service has already demonstrated value for organizations of all sizes, and we are ready to scale. Together with our trusted partners, I’m excited about extending our solution to a wider set of customers,” said Adam Ulfers, Vice President of Sales at Meter.

To learn more, visit Meter Partner Program.

About Meter

Meter provides internet infrastructure for businesses. Meter was founded in 2015 to build enterprise-grade networks that are faster, more accessible, and more secure. Customers like Brex, Higher Ground Education, Stord, Veho, and Tishman Speyer trust Meter to run their networks. The company is backed by Sam Altman, Sequoia Capital, Lachy Groom, along with Meraki & Samsara founders Sanjit Biswas and John Bicket, VMware founder Diane Greene, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, former Walt Disney Studios Chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, Silverlake founder and Co-CEO Egon Durban, Sam Hinkie of 87 Capital, Reid Hoffman of Greylock, Stripe co-founders John and Patrick Collison, and Tobi Lutke of Shopify.

