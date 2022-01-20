MEDIA ALERT – With the 2022 tax filing season starting next week, taxpayers need to be aware of new complexities

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting examines taxpayer considerations ahead of the upcoming tax season start date

What: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that it will start accepting and processing 2021 tax returns on January 24, 2022, well ahead of the February 12, 2021 date for the last filing season. The filing deadline for individual tax returns will be April 18, 2022, a three-day delay from the usual filing deadline due to weekends and holidays. However, despite the return to a relatively normal filing period, the IRS also warns of significant potential difficulties with the filing season. The IRS encouraged taxpayers to file as soon as possible and to file electronically to help minimize the effects of potential tax season problems.

Why: Factors such as COVID, COVID-related tax legislation, and lack of adequate IRS funding have been mentioned by the IRS as potentially creating problems for the 2022 tax filing season. The following are some of the possible issues affecting taxpayers and tax professionals.

The IRS starts the tax season with a much larger than usual backlog from the 2021 tax filing season

The IRS warns that processing of 2021 tax returns may take longer than normal due to greater need for manual processing of some tax returns

The IRS warns that tax refunds may be delayed

The IRS warns that telephone helplines may continue to provide poor connectivity

The 2021 tax return will be complicated by a larger and fully refundable Child Tax Credit and the need to track and account for advance payments in 2021

Taxpayers will once again have to track Economic Impact Payments in the calculation of the Recovery Rebate Credit and distinguish payments in early 2021 from those in the third round later in the year

More taxpayers will likely be eligible for the enhanced Earned Income Tax Credit on 2021 tax returns

More middle-income taxpayers will be eligible for the enhanced and fully refundable Child and Dependent Care Credit on 2021 tax returns, although some higher income taxpayers may no longer be eligible

More taxpayers will be eligible for the enhanced Premium Tax Credit for health insurance obtained under the Affordable Care Act

Enhanced charitable contribution deductions will again be available on 2021 tax returns with some modifications for non-itemizers

The business meals deduction will increase from 50 percent to 100 percent for meals and beverages provided by a restaurant

Business tax returns will have to deal with modifications to the various COVID-related payroll tax credits and tax deferrals

COVID-related business tax breaks for Net Operating Loss carry backs and the business interest expense limitation expired at the end of 2020

Several individual and business regularly expiring provisions expired at the end of 2021

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting recently published the 2021 Tax Year-In‑Review expert briefing that highlights tax code changes made in 2021 and provides a look ahead for 2022 and beyond.

Federal tax expert Mark Luscombe, JD, LL.M, CPA, Principal Federal Tax Analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting

