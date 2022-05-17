Home Business Wire Media Alert: Redwire to Open New Space Robotics Facility in Luxembourg, Minister...
Business Wire

Media Alert: Redwire to Open New Space Robotics Facility in Luxembourg, Minister of Economy Franz Fayot and U.S. Ambassador Thomas Barrett to Attend Ribbon-Cutting

di Business Wire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RDW–Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it will be hosting a ribbon-cutting at its facility in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, on May 19. There will be a tour of the laboratories, technology displays and remarks from featured speakers, including Luxembourg’s Minister of Economy Franz Fayot, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg Thomas Barrett and Redwire Chairman and CEO Peter Cannito.

Redwire’s facility in Luxembourg designs and develops robotic arms for orbital, free-flying and lunar missions to support and enable activities such as satellite life extension, in-space assembly and manufacturing, debris removal, payload management and lunar surface operations.

Participating media are invited to arrive at 18:00 at Redwire’s Luxembourg facility located at 10 Rue Henri M. Schnadt, 1811 Luxembourg. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 18:30, followed by remarks from featured speakers and a tour of the laboratories.

Media can RSVP to this event to Austin Jordan at austin.jordan@redwirespace.com.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

Contacts

Tere Riley

Tere.Riley@redwirespace.com
321-831-0134

Articoli correlati

Quidel Announces Stockholder Approval of Ortho Acquisition and Business Combination

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular...
Continua a leggere

FPT Software Cuts Ribbon on New Office in the Center of Manhattan

Business Wire Business Wire -
The new location offers Vietnam-based IT solutions provider with strategic benefits to winning new North American clients. NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FPT--FPT...
Continua a leggere

BforBank Chooses Temenos on Google Cloud to Power Future Expansion

Business Wire Business Wire -
Temenos open platform for composable banking will open up new opportunities for pioneering digital bank GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Quidel Announces Stockholder Approval of Ortho Acquisition and Business Combination

Business Wire