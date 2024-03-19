MCE Uses AI to Fix “Broken” Device Care by Working with AWS

Digital-first device lifecycle management specialist MCE Systems works with AWS to revolutionize device care with its new AI-powered solution, which gives telco customers the power to identify and solve problems on their own devices. It will be unveiled in a live demo showcase at NVIDIA GTC 2024.









DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MCE Systems has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to create a joint showcase that delivers the first digital, total-resolution device care experience for telcos and their customers.

The new solution marks a breakthrough by combining the power of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions from MCE and AWS to change the way telco customers identify and resolve their device care issues for good.

MCE’s on-device intelligence, DeviceAI, sets the foundation for the solution and powers journey automation, live diagnostics, and resolution capabilities. Meanwhile, AWS adds the intuitive capabilities of generative AI through services like Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Sagemaker. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities organizations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI. Amazon SageMaker is a service to build, train, and deploy machine learning (ML) models for any use case with fully managed infrastructure, tools, and workflows. The result is a generative AI-powered chatbot designed to provide customers with a personalized virtual agent – with the same feel as a human conversation, equipped with all the necessary information and tools.

In practice, this journey will typically start on the market-leading MCE app where customers can proactively check the health of the device, and, if needed, resolve issues quickly.

For more complex issues, a generative AI chatbot joins the process. The bot starts a personalized three-way ‘conversation’ between the customer, bot, and device. Armed with accurate real-time device data, it can run targeted diagnostics, and guide the customer step-by-step to a resolution.

It can also offer smart alternatives if the issue cannot be easily solved (e.g., offering a trade-in instead of repair). In rare cases, the chatbot can seamlessly hand off to a customer care agent – all without repeating any previous steps.

The new approach aims to fix ‘broken’ device care telco journeys. Recent research shows that, on average, one in five customers will experience a device-related issue every year. However, the process to resolve these issues is filled with friction. Customers are often asked or required to repeat steps, and rarely offered alternative resolution paths. In 10 to 20 percent of cases, the problem remains unresolved. This can lead up to a devastating 36 point drop in Net Promoter Score (NPS).

For telcos, there are plenty of incentives to fix this broken system. By improving device care, they can build loyalty, reduce churn and boost revenue.

The good news is that the technology to quickly develop a highly effective, telco-grade solution is instantly available through MCE and AWS.

“MCE Systems is excited about these new AI-powered self-help diagnostic tools,” said Yuval Blumental, Co-Founder and CEO of MCE Systems. ”We’re on the verge of a new, exciting era for device care that benefits mobile operators and their customers at the same time.”

MCE will be exhibiting this showcase at NVIDIA GTC 2024. Please visit us at AWS Booth #708 to see the demo “Generative AI powered device and network care for gaming”. For more information please visit mce.systems/nvidia-gtc-2024 or get in touch with us at deviceAI@mce.systems.

About MCE Systems

Since 2005, MCE has been pioneering software and technology solutions for mobile operators and their partners in the telco and device ecosystem helping accelerate digital transformation of device-related journey.

Our mission is simple: Mobilize better Customer Experiences. We turn device-related headaches into competitive advantages with our end-to-end digital-first Device Lifecyle Management platform (dDLM). This AI-led, omnichannel platform delivers game-changing experiences across all device-related customer journeys – driving business velocity, margins, and NPS.

MCE is a proven technology partner and highly acclaimed for its world class products, innovation, and implementation through seven straight gold awards – most notably at The Stevie Awards®. For more information, visit www.mce.systems

