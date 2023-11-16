Maximus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal Year 2023

Establishes fiscal year 2024 guidance driven by organic growth from core business tailwinds

Highlights for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 include:

Full year revenue increased 5.9% to $4.90 billion, compared to $4.63 billion for the prior year. Organic growth was 7.1% and driven by higher volumes on key programs in the U.S. segments. Fourth quarter revenue grew 7.0%, or 7.4% on an organic basis.

Full year diluted earnings per share were $2.63, and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.83. Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share were $0.96, and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.29. Excluding the previously disclosed cybersecurity incident, adjusted earnings per share were $4.18 and $1.38 for the full year and fourth quarter, respectively, of fiscal year 2023.

Record contract backlog of $20.7 billion at September 30, 2023, or 4 times trailing twelve months revenue, and signed contract awards totaling $6.1 billion in fiscal year 2023.

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share payable on November 30, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2023.

“ We are proud of the team for an excellent finish to the year and demonstrating a healthy core business operating at its true potential,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ We kick off fiscal 2024 with strong visibility to our guidance targets, carrying forward the momentum of the last quarter.

Caswell continued, “ As a provider of tech-enabled services to mission-critical government programs, we can remain confident in our outlook, even with a temporary U.S. federal government shut-down remaining a potential scenario during fiscal 2024. We would expect nearly all of our U.S. Federal Services programs to be designated essential which insulates our business during periods of government budget uncertainty.”

Consolidated Fiscal Year 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Revenue for the full fiscal year 2023 increased 5.9% to $4.90 billion, compared to $4.63 billion for the prior year. Organic growth was 7.1% over the prior year. Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year grew 7.0% to $1.26 billion, or 7.4% on an organic basis. Both periods benefited from volume growth on expanded programs in the U.S. Federal Services segment. The U.S. Services Segment had new programs operating in the year and Medicaid redeterminations made a full period contribution in the fourth quarter.

For the full fiscal year 2023, the operating margin was 6.0%, and the adjusted margin operating margin was 8.0%. This compares to margins of 7.0% and 9.0%, respectively, for the prior year, which had benefited from profitable, short-term work.

Diluted earnings per share were $2.63 and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.83. This compares to $3.29 and $4.37, respectively, for the prior-year period. The company’s definition of adjusted earnings is expanded to include gains or losses resulting from a divestiture or other charges arising in preparing a business for sale. As with prior reporting periods, the definition retains adjustment for intangibles amortization expense.

Divestiture-related charges for the full fiscal year 2023 totaled $0.06. The previously-disclosed cybersecurity incident is not included in the definition and had a $0.35 and $0.09 per share impact to the full year and fourth quarter, respectively, of fiscal year 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings excluding the incident were $4.18 and $1.38 per share for the full year and fourth quarter, respectively, of fiscal year 2023.

U.S. Federal Services Segment

U.S. Federal Services Segment revenue for fiscal year 2023 increased 6.4% to $2.40 billion, compared to $2.26 billion reported for the prior year. All growth was organic and driven predominantly by the continued ramp of volumes on the Veterans Affairs Medical Disability Exams (VA MDE) contracts, which comprise the VES business, as the overall program grows to meet client expectations.

The segment operating margin for the full fiscal year 2023 was 10.4%, as compared to 10.4% reported for the prior year. For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, the segment operating margin was 12.4% and was supported by a higher run-rate of volumes on the VA MDE contracts.

U.S. Services Segment

U.S. Services Segment revenue for fiscal year 2023 increased by 12.7% to $1.81 billion, compared to $1.61 billion reported in the prior year. All growth was organic and driven by new work wins across multiple categories, including eligibility support, multi-year contracts for unemployment insurance assistance, and assessments for long-term care.

The segment operating margin for fiscal year 2023 was 10.1% compared to 11.3% reported for the prior-year period which benefited from residual short-term work with higher profit margins. The fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 benefited from a full period of resumed Medicaid redeterminations, delivering a 11.6% margin for the segment.

Outside the U.S. Segment

Outside the U.S. Segment revenue for fiscal year 2023 decreased 9.8% to $689.1 million as compared to $763.7 million reported for the prior year, which was net of a 4.6% currency headwind. The remaining reductions were lower volumes on employment services contracts and the effect of divestitures during fiscal year 2023.

The segment realized an operating loss of $9.1 million for fiscal year 2023, compared to an operating loss of $15.2 million in the prior year. The effect of lower volumes on employment services contracts negatively impacted segment profitability both years. The segment broke even in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

The company recently announced another divestiture of employment services businesses, including in Canada, Singapore, and Italy, as it executes on further optimization of the Outside the U.S. portfolio to deliver consistent profitability and improve alignment with the broader Maximus strategy.

Sales and Pipeline

Year-to-date signed contract awards at September 30, 2023, totaled $6.1 billion, and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) totaled $878 million. These awards include the previously announced IDIQ for the Federal Student Aid office valued at more than $2 billion and the Functional Assessment Services contract in the United Kingdom valued at $1 billion. The book-to-bill ratio at September 30, 2023, was 1.2x on a trailing twelve-month basis.

The sales pipeline at September 30, 2023, was $37.1 billion (comprised of approximately $1.2 billion in proposals pending, $0.97 billion in proposals in preparation, and $34.9 billion in opportunities tracking). New work opportunities represent approximately 76% of the total sales pipeline.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

At September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $65.4 million, and gross debt was $1.26 billion. The ratio of debt, net of allowed cash, to pro-forma EBITDA for the full year ended September 30, 2022, as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement, was 2.2x. This reflects debt pay downs of approximately $60 million in the most recent quarter and compares to 2.5x at June 30, 2022. The company’s target leverage range is 2x to 3x, with a bias towards the lower end.

For fiscal year 2023, cash flows from operating activities totaled $314.3 million, and free cash flow was $223.6 million. This compares to $289.8 million and $233.7 million, respectively, in the prior year. As expected, fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 cash flows were strong at $144.6 million cash flows from operating activities and free cash flow of $112.8 million.

As of September 30, 2023, DSO were 60 days and at the bottom of the target range of 60 to 70 days.

On October 6, 2023, our Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 for each share of our common stock outstanding, which compares to the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

Maximus is establishing fiscal year 2024 guidance. The company expects revenue to range between $5.05 billion and $5.2 billion. Adjusted operating income is expected to range between $488 million and $513 million, which excludes an estimated $88 million of expense for amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to range between $5.05 and $5.35 per share.

The midpoint of revenue guidance implies organic growth of approximately 5% over fiscal year 2023. The midpoint of adjusted operating income implies an adjusted operating margin of 9.8% as compared to the midpoint of revenue guidance.

Free cash flow is expected to range between $290 million and $340 million for fiscal year 2024. The company forecasts interest expense of approximately $70 million, an effective income tax rate between 24.5% and 25.5%, and weighted average shares outstanding between 62.2 million and 62.3 million shares for fiscal year 2024.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Non-GAAP Measures and Risk Factors

This release refers to non-GAAP measures and other indicators, including organic growth normalized for the effects of COVID-19 response work, free cash flow, operating income, and EPS adjusted for amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related charges, pro-forma EBITDA, and other non-GAAP measures.

A description of these non-GAAP measures, the reasons why we use and present them, and details as to how they are calculated are included in our earnings presentation and forthcoming Form 10-K.

The presentation of these non-GAAP numbers is not meant to be considered in isolation, nor as alternatives to cash flows from operations, revenue growth, or net income as measures of performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as determined and presented by us, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company’s confidence and strategies, and the company’s expectations about revenues, results of operations, profitability, future contracts, market opportunities, market demand, or acceptance of the company’s products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

These risks could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. A summary of risk factors can be found in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, expected to be filed shortly with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company’s SEC reports are accessible on maximus.com.

Maximus, Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Operations



(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Year Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 1,259,953 $ 1,177,031 $ 4,904,728 $ 4,631,018 Cost of revenue 969,059 904,048 3,876,120 3,691,208 Gross profit 290,894 272,983 1,028,608 939,810 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 167,778 146,991 639,223 534,493 Amortization of intangible assets 23,992 22,514 94,591 90,465 Gain on sale of land and building — 11,046 — 11,046 Operating income 99,124 114,524 294,794 325,898 Interest expense 20,507 16,098 84,138 45,965 Other expense, net 442 742 363 2,835 Income before income taxes 78,175 97,684 210,293 277,098 Provision for income taxes 19,029 28,617 48,501 73,270 Net income $ 59,146 $ 69,067 $ 161,792 $ 203,828 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.97 $ 1.13 $ 2.65 $ 3.30 Diluted $ 0.96 $ 1.13 $ 2.63 $ 3.29 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 61,138 61,010 61,125 61,774 Diluted 61,617 61,292 61,450 61,969 Dividends declared per share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 1.12 $ 1.12

Maximus, Inc.



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Unaudited) As of September 30, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,405 $ 40,658 Accounts receivable, net 826,873 807,110 Income taxes receivable 16,556 2,158 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 146,632 182,387 Total current assets 1,055,466 1,032,313 Property and equipment, net 38,831 52,258 Capitalized software, net 107,811 58,740 Operating lease right-of-use assets 163,929 132,885 Goodwill 1,779,215 1,779,415 Intangible assets, net 703,648 804,904 Deferred contract costs, net 45,372 47,732 Deferred compensation plan assets 42,919 37,050 Deferred income taxes 2,459 4,970 Other assets 46,147 42,447 Total assets $ 3,985,797 $ 3,992,714 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 282,081 $ 264,553 Accrued compensation and benefits 194,251 178,199 Deferred revenue, current portion 60,477 87,146 Income taxes payable 451 718 Long-term debt, current portion 86,844 63,458 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 49,852 63,999 Other current liabilities 49,058 116,374 Total current liabilities 723,014 774,447 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 38,849 21,414 Deferred income taxes 203,898 206,099 Long-term debt, non-current portion 1,163,149 1,292,483 Deferred compensation plan liabilities, non-current portion 46,432 40,210 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 129,367 86,175 Other liabilities 13,253 22,515 Total liabilities 2,317,962 2,443,343 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 60,998 and 60,774 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively 577,898 557,978 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,615 ) (33,961 ) Retained earnings 1,117,552 1,025,354 Total shareholders’ equity 1,667,835 1,549,371 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,985,797 $ 3,992,714

Maximus, Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Year Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 59,146 $ 69,067 $ 161,792 $ 203,828 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operations: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and capitalized software 17,633 12,455 54,725 42,330 Amortization of intangible assets 23,992 22,514 94,591 90,465 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 601 1,066 2,837 3,012 Gain on sale of land and building — (11,046 ) — (11,046 ) Deferred income taxes (823 ) 17,383 1,552 10,204 Stock compensation expense 7,283 8,396 29,522 30,476 Loss on sale of businesses — — 883 — Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations and disposals: Accounts receivable (31,076 ) 54,129 (23,401 ) 14,132 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (20,242 ) (16,199 ) 859 (6,745 ) Deferred contract costs 443 (4,354 ) 2,688 (12,056 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 814 9,855 17,729 (32,722 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 44,262 (10,558 ) 12,650 3,288 Deferred revenue 19,624 (19,684 ) (12,123 ) (19,342 ) Income taxes 16,228 (688 ) (16,958 ) (13,510 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities 1,707 218 (2,035 ) (1,112 ) Other assets and liabilities 4,997 (12,491 ) (10,971 ) (11,363 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 144,589 120,063 314,340 289,839 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (31,832 ) (20,209 ) (90,695 ) (56,145 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (151 ) — (14,295 ) Proceeds from the sale of businesses 608 — 9,732 — Proceeds from the sale of land and building — 14,431 — 16,431 Net cash used in investing activities (31,224 ) (5,929 ) (80,963 ) (54,009 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to Maximus shareholders (17,020 ) (16,954 ) (68,073 ) (68,716 ) Purchases of Maximus common stock — (22,255 ) — (96,119 ) Tax withholding related to RSU vesting — — (8,475 ) (9,673 ) Payments for contingent consideration (2,769 ) (1,369 ) (9,431 ) (1,369 ) Proceeds from borrowings 161,901 200,000 844,299 615,000 Principal payments for debt (222,460 ) (327,685 ) (952,974 ) (770,658 ) Cash-collateralized escrow liabilities (1,601 ) 83,264 (56,144 ) 83,264 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (81,949 ) (84,999 ) (250,798 ) (248,271 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,018 ) (2,965 ) 2,717 (7,334 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 30,398 26,170 (14,704 ) (19,775 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 91,693 110,625 136,795 156,570 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 122,091 $ 136,795 $ 122,091 $ 136,795

Maximus, Inc.



Consolidated Results of Operations by Segment



(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Year Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Amount (1) % (2) Amount (1) % (2) Amount (1) % (2) Amount (1) % (2) (dollars in thousands) Revenue: U.S. Federal Services $ 617,404 $ 579,066 $ 2,403,606 $ 2,259,744 U.S. Services 473,827 423,798 1,812,069 1,607,612 Outside the U.S. 168,722 174,167 689,053 763,662 Revenue $ 1,259,953 $ 1,177,031 $ 4,904,728 $ 4,631,018 Gross profit: U.S. Federal Services $ 155,373 25.2 % $ 153,508 26.5 % $ 557,886 23.2 % $ 519,440 23.0 % U.S. Services 109,389 23.1 % 94,199 22.2 % 377,541 20.8 % 343,004 21.3 % Outside the U.S. 26,132 15.5 % 25,276 14.5 % 93,181 13.5 % 77,366 10.1 % Gross profit $ 290,894 23.1 % $ 272,983 23.2 % $ 1,028,608 21.0 % $ 939,810 20.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses: U.S. Federal Services $ 78,606 12.7 % $ 81,169 14.0 % $ 308,197 12.8 % $ 284,509 12.6 % U.S. Services 54,198 11.4 % 45,176 10.7 % 194,991 10.8 % 160,902 10.0 % Outside the U.S. 26,375 15.6 % 24,084 13.8 % 102,311 14.8 % 92,536 12.1 % Divestiture related charges (2) 2,868 NM — NM 3,751 NM — NM Other (4) 5,731 NM (3,438 ) NM 29,973 NM (3,454 ) NM Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 167,778 13.3 % $ 146,991 12.5 % $ 639,223 13.0 % $ 534,493 11.5 % Operating income/(loss): U.S. Federal Services $ 76,767 12.4 % $ 72,339 12.5 % $ 249,689 10.4 % $ 234,931 10.4 % U.S. Services 55,191 11.6 % 49,023 11.6 % 182,550 10.1 % 182,102 11.3 % Outside the U.S. (243 ) (0.1 )% 1,192 0.7 % (9,130 ) (1.3 )% (15,170 ) (2.0 )% Amortization of intangible assets (23,992 ) NM (22,514 ) NM (94,591 ) NM (90,465 ) NM Divestiture related charges (2) (2,868 ) NM — NM (3,751 ) NM — NM Gain on sale of land and building (3) — NM 11,046 NM — NM 11,046 NM Other (4) (5,731 ) NM 3,438 NM (29,973 ) NM 3,454 NM Operating income $ 99,124 7.9 % $ 114,524 9.7 % $ 294,794 6.0 % $ 325,898 7.0 %

(1) Percentage of respective segment revenue. Percentages not considered meaningful are marked “NM.” (2) During fiscal year 2023, we sold a small commercial practice in the United Kingdom and our employment services business in Sweden, both subsidiaries within our Outside the U.S. Segment, resulting in a loss of $0.9 million. In addition, we recorded impairment losses of $2.9 million on businesses sold subsequent to fiscal year end. (3) During fiscal year 2022, we sold the land and building that held our corporate headquarters, resulting in a gain on sale of $11.0 million. (4) Other includes credits and costs that are not allocated to a particular segment. For the fiscal year 2023, these charges include $29.3 million related to the costs of a previously disclosed cybersecurity incident. Other charges include direct costs of acquisitions. These costs are excluded from measuring each segment’s operating performance.

Maximus, Inc.



Consolidated Free Cash Flows – Non-GAAP



(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Year Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 144,589 $ 120,063 $ 314,340 $ 289,839 Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (31,832 ) (20,209 ) (90,695 ) (56,145 ) Free cash flow $ 112,757 $ 99,854 $ 223,645 $ 233,694

Maximus, Inc.



Non-GAAP Adjusted Results – Operating Income, Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share



(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Year Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Operating income $ 99,124 $ 114,524 $ 294,794 $ 325,898 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets 23,992 22,514 94,591 90,465 Add back: Divestiture-related charges 2,868 — 3,751 — Adjusted operating income excluding amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related charges (Non-GAAP) $ 125,984 $ 137,038 $ 393,136 $ 416,363 Adjusted operating income margin excluding amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related charges (Non-GAAP) 10.0 % 11.6 % 8.0 % 9.0 % Net income $ 59,146 $ 69,067 $ 161,792 $ 203,828 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 17,682 16,622 69,714 66,786 Add back: Divestiture-related charges 2,868 — 3,751 — Adjusted net income excluding amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related charges (Non-GAAP) $ 79,696 $ 85,689 $ 235,257 $ 270,614 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.96 $ 1.13 $ 2.63 $ 3.29 Add back: Effect of amortization of intangible assets on diluted earnings per share 0.28 0.27 1.14 1.08 Add back: Effect of divestiture-related charges on diluted earnings per share 0.05 — 0.06 — Adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related charges (Non-GAAP) $ 1.29 $ 1.40 $ 3.83 $ 4.37

