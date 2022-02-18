Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Cosmos Asset Management to Partner with Purpose Investments Inc

Purpose Investments/Cosmos Asset Management strategic partnership to provide new digital asset investment opportunities to Australian investors

SYDNEY & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce that Cosmos Asset Management Pty Ltd (“Cosmos AM”) will be partnering with Purpose Investments Inc (“Purpose Investments”) to provide Australians with new investment opportunities in the growing digital asset ETF category.

Cosmos AM, which launched its first digital asset ETF (DIGA) on the CHI-X stock exchange in Australia in late 2021, expects the partnership will enable Cosmos AM to continue to deliver new and innovative digital asset products to the Australian market.

Purpose Investments, an asset management company with approximately $14 billion in assets under management, listed the world’s first global Bitcoin ETF (Purpose Bitcoin ETF) on the Toronto Stock Exchange in February 2021. The Purpose Bitcoin ETF is the world’s first spot Bitcoin ETF that invests directly in physically settled Bitcoin, not derivatives, allowing investors easy and efficient investment access to Bitcoin.

The strategic partnership, which is subject to final documentation, is expected to launch new digital asset investment products into the market in the coming months, and will see Purpose Investments become a strategic partner of Cosmos AM.

Som Seif, CEO and Founder of Purpose Investments Inc, said, “Last year at Purpose, we launched the world’s first physically settled Bitcoin ETF in Toronto and today we are one of the largest digital asset managers in the world. The Purpose Bitcoin ETF is the world’s leading and preferred investment vehicle for easy, safe, and convenient access to Bitcoin for both small and large investors. We’re thrilled to partner with the great teams at Cosmos and Mawson to bring this innovation to Australian investors. We believe Bitcoin, as the first and largest asset in the emerging cryptocurrency ecosystem, is poised to continue its growth trajectory and adoption as an alternative asset, further cementing the investment opportunity it presents.”

Dan Annan, CEO of Cosmos Asset Management, said, “This is an important and strategic partnership for Cosmos Asset Management. We are delighted to be partnering with Purpose Investments, a well-respected global investment firm with significant expertise in delivering advanced financial products and technologies to market. Combined with our deep experience in the ETF and digital assets space, together we are well placed to provide greater choice and diversity to Australian investors. There’s increasing investor demand for access to new digital asset and emerging technology investment opportunities and, in partnership with Purpose Investments, we’re delighted to be able to lead the way in delivering new, sought-after products to market in this growing new asset class.”

James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson, said, “Following on from the successful launch of the Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF (DIGA) in late 2021, it is fantastic to see Cosmos Asset Management now partner with such a well-established firm like Purpose Investments. We look forward to the new and innovative products to come from this strategic partnership.”

About Mawson Infrastructure



Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.

For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com

About Cosmos Asset Management Pty Ltd



Established in 2020, Cosmos is an Australian-based asset management company that oversees a range of digital assets, including digital currency, indexed funds and forms partnerships to bring innovative exposures to investors. Cosmos’ goal is to identify and develop specialised public and private offerings, making them accessible to Institutional and Retail investors. Through this, Cosmos aims to be Australia’s preeminent digital currency and emerging technology asset manager.

Cosmos Asset Management has been at the forefront of digital currency innovation in Australia. Cosmos was founded by Mawson Infrastructure Group, Australia’s largest digital asset miner and the first Australian digital miner to list in the US (NASDAQ Ticker: MIGI). Mawson has a significant shareholding in Cosmos AM, and James Manning, CEO of Mawson, is a director of Cosmos AM.

For more information, visit: www.cosmosam.com.au

About Purpose Investments Inc



Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For more information, visit: www.purposeinvest.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Brett Maas



646-536-7331



brett@haydenir.com

www.haydenir.com