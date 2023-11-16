MatSing Lens Antennas to Boost Mobile Connectivity at Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Deployment to Enhance F1 Grand Prix Mobile Experience with Increased Speed and Capacity

MatSing, the pioneer and innovator of high-capacity lens antenna technology, today announced the deployment of its patented multibeam lens antennas as part of the top 3 carriers' 4G LTE and 5G mobile networks in support of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.





As the first F1 race in Las Vegas in 40 years, over 100,000 fans are expected over the weekend in the city to capture iconic moments and share their experiences in real-time across social media channels with fans, family and friends. To accommodate the needs of the influx of people, mobile carriers are scaling their network in Las Vegas to support the elevated need for high-speed connectivity and bandwidth.

“The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is a highly anticipated event and the first one the city will be hosting in several decades,” said Bo Larsson, MatSing CEO. “With an international spotlight on Las Vegas for the coveted race, it’s crucial that fans have access to superior mobile connectivity to stream and share their favorite race-day moments in real-time. With only a few lens antennas strategically located along the racetrack by the mobile carriers as part of their high-performance networks, fans are geared to enjoy increased capacity and faster network speed as part of their 5G connected event experience.”

To support the first of the annual F1 Las Vegas races over the next 10 years, five of MatSing’s lens antennas have been permanently installed in the pit building by a leading mobile carrier, which is also a Presenting Partner for the Grand Prix. This installation covers the start and finish lines, pit area, luxury VIP hospitality section, and the main grandstands. Additional antennas will be deployed on COWs (cellular-on-wheels) throughout the race route by the same carrier. Several other COWs with MatSing lens antennas are also being deployed by the other two national mobile carriers along the 3.8 mile racetrack.

As F1 fans flock to capture the race-day moments featuring the iconic Las Vegas strip backdrop, they will also experience enhanced mobile connectivity with ultra-fast speeds for all the leading mobile carriers.

About MatSing

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new meta-materials to create the world’s first lightweight and multibeam Lens Antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn’t the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing’s Lens antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums and macro uses in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry.

To learn more about MatSing RF lens antennas, please visit us at MatSing – RF Lens Technologies or send an email to our expert staff at info@matsing.com.

