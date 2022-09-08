Marketplacer Recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Commerce, 2022 in Enterprise Marketplaces Category

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#commerce–Marketplacer, a global platform that enables brands, retailers, suppliers, communities and innovators to easily build and grow successful online marketplaces at scale, has been recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Commerce, 2022 as a Sample Vendor in the “enterprise marketplaces” category.

We believe Hype Cycle reports are the second most widely referenced Gartner research behind Magic Quadrants and are designed to help application leaders assess a wide range of commerce technologies that will support their commerce-related investments. Enterprise Marketplaces are highlighted as “adolescent” in maturity and demonstrate a high growth future with mainstream adoption expected in the next 2 to 5 years.

According to the report, enterprise marketplaces are defined as “digital channels operated by B2B or B2C sellers that invite third-party sellers to sell directly to end customers. Marketplace operation applications provide the technology to enable enterprise marketplaces by allowing operators to manage seller onboarding, product catalogs, order routing and management, and seller compliance with marketplace policies.”

“Marketplacer is pleased to, once again, be included in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Commerce as a Sample Vendor for enterprise marketplaces. According to us, this year we can clearly see the industry tipping point that’s about to push the marketplace model into mainstream adoption by retailers and brands as they seek to drive growth and revenue, improve efficiency and optimize the digital experience for their customers,” said Jason Wyatt, Co-Founder and Executive Chair of Marketplacer.

The report states, “enterprise marketplaces offer such benefits as increased assortment, improved customer experience (CX) and stickier shopping destinations. They also enable companies to shift their business models from linear digital commerce (where they sell directly to end customers) to a platform business (where they facilitate transactions between sellers and buyers). As marketplaces grow, marketplace operators can transition to digital business by owning the digital ecosystem and creating digital revenue.”

In 2020, enterprise marketplaces were cited as “increasing interest during COVID-19 as many organizations hastened to launch or expand digital commerce presence as sales from physical channels dried out.” The 2022 report mentions “additional factors and potential benefits that have emerged, driving companies to invest in enterprise marketplaces. This includes:

Marketplace operators benefit from enriched product offerings, expanded assortments and the ability to test new products via third-party sellers before offering products as a first-party seller. Organizations using dropshippers can move nonstrategic items to the marketplace to improve the performance of the core business.

Collecting commissions or fees from the sale of third-party products helps operators transition to a digital business model, which helps them mitigate risk from future disruptions or from reduced demand for their first-party products.

Business buyers benefit from reduced procurement costs from obtaining multiple different products, in multiple different categories, from a single marketplace. This creates more loyal buyers, who are less likely to shop around for competitive products.”

Learn more about the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Commerce, 2022 and read the full report here.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Commerce, 2022, Sandy Shen, 11th July 2022

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Marketplacer

Marketplacer is a global technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform equipped with all the tools and functionality needed to build successful and scalable online marketplaces, at speed. To date, Marketplacer has helped build and deploy over 100 Marketplaces connecting over 13,000 businesses worldwide. The Marketplacer platform exists to make growth simple, from implementing marketplace strategies such as shipment from drop-ship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension, through to consolidating markets and rolling out modern revenue models such as recurring memberships that allow businesses to grow faster and beyond the constraints of capital inventory.

Born and bred from the award-winning BikeExchange, the biggest online marketplace for anything and everything bike, founders Jason Wyatt and Sam Salter saw the opportunity to license the online software platform and apply it to new marketplaces. Marketplacer is responsible for the creation of online eCommerce solutions and business transformations of companies around the world. Visit www.marketplacer.com for more information.

Contacts

Radix Collective for Marketplacer



nicole@radixcollective.com

310-988-9157