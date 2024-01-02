Mad Catz Set to Showcase “Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward” at CES 2024

Play the Demo and Meet the Developers at the Mad Catz Suite, Venetian Hotel





HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mad Catz Global Limited, a leading innovator in gaming hardware, is pleased to announce a unique collaboration at CES 2024. This year, in addition to showcasing its latest products, Mad Catz is extending its support to the indie fighting game community by partnering with the Yatagarasu Development Team. The team’s newest creation, “Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward,” an original 2D fighting game, is set to launch worldwide on Steam in the first quarter of 2024.

Mad Catz will host a playable demo of “Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward” exclusively at the Mad Catz Suite in the Venetian Hotel during CES. This special event offers an exceptional opportunity for attendees to experience the game’s unique blend of traditional 2D fighting mechanics and modern gameplay.

About “Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward”

Following the success of “Yatagarasu Attack on Cataclysm,” the new game introduces a parallel world filled with fresh characters and meticulously optimized gameplay. The game combines high-quality pixel graphics with a straightforward gameplay style accessible to all players. Key features include a core blocking mechanic, a simple yet deep game system, a live commentary feature, and robust network battle support.

Meet the Developers

Mad Catz invites media and enthusiasts to meet the Yatagarasu Development Team by appointment at the Venetian Hotel. This is a rare chance to interact with the minds behind the game and gain insights into the indie game development process. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Shiza directly at the contact below.

