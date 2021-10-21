M-Files Named a Visionary in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms

Intelligent Information Management Provider Positioned Furthest for Completeness of Vision

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#informationmanagement—M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced that the company has been recognized as a Visionary in 2021 Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms1. In this year’s evaluation of 18 vendors, M-Files was positioned furthest for completeness of vision. M-Files believes this placement validates the company’s unique approach to connecting knowledge workers with the content that they need, when they need it, regardless of where it is stored, to drive more informed decision making.





“M-Files continues to set the standard for a smarter way to work through our innovative information management solutions. We are proud to be recognized as a Visionary in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms and to be positioned furthest for completeness of vision,” said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M-Files. “We feel this year’s placement, including our positioning for ability to execute, reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and highlights the unmatched capabilities we offer to support the digital client experience.”

M-Files provides a modern approach to information management that addresses the problem of disconnected data silos. Its platform increases the productivity of knowledge workers by providing powerful tools for search, content lifecycle management, and automated workflows that enable business continuity and reduce risk with enforced governance.

Unlike other solutions on the market, AI is embedded at the core of M-Files and pervasive throughout the entire platform, including content in external repositories. M-Files’ proprietary AI capabilities enable the platform to put content into the right context, thus improving visibility, security, and processability of information. By providing better insight and control over information assets across systems and repositories, M-Files enables organizations to successfully drive digitalization and improve customer experience.

The platform empowers knowledge workers to achieve optimal internal and external collaboration without data duplication and integrates with common applications such as the Microsoft 365 application suite, Google Workspace and Salesforce, offering access in the user interface with which they prefer to work. New enhancements to the M-Files platform, along with the company’s April 2021 acquisition of Hubshare, bolstered external content sharing and collaboration. With Hubshare, M-Files delivers a secure information exchange platform with branded and customizable client portals, heightening the digital client experience. User and client engagement is enhanced through collaborative working, secure file sharing and project management.

In addition to being named a Visionary in this year’s Magic Quadrant, 90 percent of respondents would recommend M-Files as a Content Services Platform, as of October 19, 2021, based on 71 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights over the past twelve months.

Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews from enterprise IT professionals. As of October 19, 2021, M-Files reviews include the following:

“M-Files Is The Best. What an application it is, the power of this application belongs to its features and support services, M-Files allows us to access the data from anywhere, handles metadata. It’s really awesome application to have.” – Senior Software Engineer, Services [read full review]

“Excellent Tool For File Management. Simple And Easy To Use. Best product for managing Files. Provides good security to our system. Data will be classified and managed easily. User interface is simple and easy to navigate.” – CIO, Services [read full review]

“M-Files Is Very Powerful And Easy To Use Tool For Content Management. Working with company experts has been exceptionally efficient and smooth. We have enjoyed the modern classification methods. Metadata based application seems to be only possible way to provide good user experience for several thousand users around the globe with very different roles and needs.” – IT Platform Manager, Manufacturing [read full review]

“Records Management Done Right! From the first time I saw a demonstration of M-Files, I was blown away. M-Files makes Content / Records Management look easy. From the decision to implement M-Files within our business to going live with our first project was an enjoyable & successful journey. The roll out and transition from our historical EDRMS to M-Files was seamless and our feedback of M-Files is extremely positive.” – National Records & System Manager, Construction [read full review]

About M-Files Corporation

M-Files’ AI-powered intelligent information management solution connects all documents and information, across every platform and repository, then analyzes them to place them in context. This makes it possible to serve up the right information to the right people right when they need it—and automate information-driven business processes—while maintaining complete control and compliance. Thousands of organizations in more than 100 countries (including NBC Universal, OMV, SAS Institute, and ThyssenKrupp) use M-Files to manage their business information and processes—and give their employees A Smarter Way to Work. For more information, visit, www.m-files.com.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms, Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson, Tim Nelms, 18 October 2021

