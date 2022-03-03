Home Business Wire L&T Technology Services (LTTS) selected as Global Preferred Engineering Supplier by Airbus...
Business Wire

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) selected as Global Preferred Engineering Supplier by Airbus Group

di Business Wire

LTTS wins prestigious Airbus EMES3 engagement and will offer end-to-end engineering services for Airbus and its ecosystem

BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ATMsolutions–L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has been recognized as a Global Preferred Engineering Supplier for European multi-national aerospace major Airbus, under its EMES3 (Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Services Strategic Suppliers) program and has been awarded with a multi-year contract.

The result is an outcome of an extensive Airbus Group assessment of LTTS’ capabilities and expertise across Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Customer Services domain conducted over a year. The engagement covers all Airbus divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates.

With the EMES3 selection, LTTS has entered into a long-term commitment to provide best in class technology and engineering capabilities to the Airbus Group. LTTS has also scaled up operations across Airbus’ key geographic locations including Toulouse (France), which is poised to become the main R&D Centre of Excellence (CoE), serving LTTS’ wide aerospace customer portfolio, along with LTTS’ strong talent pool of 17,000+ engineers operating out of India and leveraging conventional and digital expertise.

LTTS has been a strategic supplier with Airbus global and its India subsidiary for more than a decade, providing engineering services across verticals like engineering, avionics and digital.

Last year, LTTS was also selected by Airbus to provide technology and digital engineering solutions for Airbus’ Skywise platform as part of the ‘Skywise Partner Program.’ Under this program, LTTS is supporting Airbus’s global customer base of airlines.

LTTS’ offerings to the aerospace sector encompass a wide spectrum of services including Aero Structure & Systems Design, Manufacturing Engineering, Avionics and Software Development, Aero Engine Design, ATM solutions and Airlines & MRO solutions engulfed by its digital solution portfolio which caters to all phases of the aircraft lifecycle.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director at L&T Technology Services, said, “Airbus Group is our esteemed customer with whom we have had a decade-long relationship which is further strengthened by our selection as an EMES3 supplier. We are delighted to be selected and look forward to #EngineeringTheChange for Airbus and its ecosystem. The latest empanelment is a true reflection of LTTS being a focused technology organization with a strong engineering DNA stemming from the parent L&T group.”

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 20,100 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 79 innovation labs as of December 31, 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.ltts.com/

Contacts

Aniruddha Basu

L&T Technology Services Limited

E: Aniruddha.Basu@LTTS.com
T: +91-80-67675707

Articoli correlati

PagerDuty to Acquire Catalytic, Continue Transforming Digital Operations with Industry Leading No-Code Workflow Automation

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acquisition Will Expand Enterprise Platform with More Flexible Workflows and Automate Real-Time Work for Business Users SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PagerDuty, Inc....
Continua a leggere

Turtle Beach Reports Strong Full Year and 2021 Fourth Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strong Product Demand, Successful Expansion into Non-Console-Headset Categories, and Disciplined Supply Chain and Logistics Navigation Delivered Record Full Year...
Continua a leggere

Anaplan Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fourth Quarter Subscription Revenue up 31.5% Year-Over-Year Remaining Performance Obligation of $1.1 billion, up 33.6% Year-Over-Year Dollar-Based Net Expansion of 118% SAN...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Huawei

Mwc 2022: Huawei lancia nuove soluzioni It per la transizione digitale

Cloud