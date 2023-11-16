LiveRamp Elevates Lauren Dillard to Chief Financial Officer

Tenured LiveRamp executive joins C-Suite as company announces improving revenue growth and record operating margin

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced the promotion of Lauren Dillard to chief financial officer (CFO).









Dillard has been with LiveRamp for nearly 10 years, most recently serving as interim CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. She joined Acxiom in 2014 as Head of Investor Relations, where she was instrumental in the value-enhancing Acxiom reorganization and separation in 2018. She helped launch LiveRamp as a public company and played an integral role in many strategic initiatives, including the acquisitions of Data Plus Math, Faktor, Acuity Data and DataFleets to bolster LiveRamp’s leadership in data collaboration, measurement and analytics, and consumer privacy. As CFO, she will lead all aspects of LiveRamp’s financial operations, including treasury, tax, accounting, investor relations, and field operations. Dillard will continue reporting directly to CEO Scott Howe in her elevated role.

“It is no coincidence we announce Lauren’s promotion following a quarter of improving revenue growth, a record operating margin, and strong operating cash flow,” said Scott Howe, CEO at LiveRamp. “Throughout our long tenure working together, Lauren has been nothing short of impressive, consistently bringing the drive, endurance, and deep market intelligence needed to create a winning business. I have every confidence that Lauren, as CFO, will be an accelerant to LiveRamp’s success as we steadily progress towards becoming a rule of 40 company.”

Dillard added, “I step into the role of CFO feeling energized about the opportunities that lie ahead. It is a privilege to lead a team of exceptional and experienced financial professionals who recognize the significant and untapped value still to be unlocked. I hold a great sense of optimism for the future of LiveRamp and couldn’t be more excited to serve in this new capacity as we continue on this journey.”

Dillard has helped shape LiveRamp’s transformation from the creator of the data onboarding category to its role today as a global technology company helping enterprises build enduring brand and business value by collaborating responsibly with data. On November 8, LiveRamp announced its financial results for fiscal 2024 second quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023 where total revenue was $160 million, up 9% year over year. The /LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform continues to grow its Fortune 500 customer base as businesses seek to more fully leverage their first-party data across the digital marketing ecosystem. The quarter also saw the announcement of numerous strategic initiatives across LiveRamp’s premier global ecosystem of partners, including AWS Entity Resolution, Epsilon, FreeWheel and Google Cloud.

