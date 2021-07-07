Home Business Wire Littelfuse to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on July 28
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LFUS #Q2earningsLittelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today that it will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 prior to market open on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website and followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The live conference call will be available via webcast from www.littelfuse.com and available for replay on the company’s website.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

Contacts

Elizabeth Saha
Sr. Investor Relations Analyst investorrelations@littelfuse.com

