Link Logistics Named 2024 CIO 100 Award Winner

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Link Logistics (“Link” or the “Company”), a leading operator of the largest portfolio of logistics real estate assets located exclusively in the U.S., today announced Foundry’s CIO has named the Company as a 2024 CIO 100 Award winner for its digital customer-focused platform, Link+. The CIO 100 Awards recognize organizations and the teams within them that are using technology to deliver tangible value for stakeholders.

Link Logistics saw an opportunity to create a better, more transparent way to partner with its customers. The creation and rollout of Link+ offers the firm’s customers a one-stop digital platform for managing their Link Logistics partnership. Link+ provides customers with unparalleled accessibility to their property management team, offering transparent access to lease documents, billing and service requests. Within less than six months of commencing the first wave of the Link+ roll-out, the firm achieved an 86 percent adoption rate.

“This is an extraordinary honor and a great acknowledgment from a respected industry group,” said Clark Ardern, chief technology officer, Link Logistics. “Link+ is the culmination of intense work and close collaboration by our Technology and Customer Experience teams. It transforms the customer experience within logistics real estate and amplifies our capacity to deliver exceptional interactions.”

CIO 100 judges evaluated a highly competitive field of nominations, ultimately selecting and celebrating how Link Logistics harnesses the power of technology to deliver business value, create competitive advantage, optimize business processes, enable growth and foster strong customer relationships.

“The CIO 100 Symposium & Awards continues a tradition of over 25 years of the highest quality content for IT leaders and their teams. In addition to celebrating 100 organizations during the dinner and awards ceremony, I am thrilled to feature many of these IT leaders as speakers,” stated Elizabeth Cutler, Content Director, CIO 100 Symposium & Awards. “The award-winning teams share a passion for excellence, a customer-centric mindset, and a drive to invest in technologies that elevate business value.”

The award will be officially presented at the CIO 100 Symposium and Awards ceremony held August 5-7 in Colorado Springs, CO. For a complete list of 2024 winners, visit https://event.foundryco.com/cio100-symposium-and-awards/awards/. To learn more about Link+, visit www.linklogistics.com/linkplus.

About Link Logistics



Link Logistics is the largest U.S.-only operator of last-mile industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2023, Link Logistics serves approximately 10,000 customers and owns, has interests in, or has under development logistics facilities that will represent a total of 539 million square feet across key U.S. distribution markets. Established by Blackstone in 2019, Link Logistics has the scale, footprint and proprietary insights, as well as a focus on sustainability, to drive value for our customers and stakeholders. For more information regarding the Company, please visit www.linklogistics.com.

