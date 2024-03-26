Link Logistics Earns 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

Link honored as ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year after being the first industrial real estate company to receive the award in 2022

Company also received ENERGY STAR’s Excellence in Data Innovation recognition for its Energy Solutions program

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Link Logistics (“Link” or the “Company”), a leading operator of the largest portfolio of logistics real estate assets located exclusively in the U.S., today announced that it has received the 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This is the third consecutive year that Link Logistics has received the prestigious Partner of the Year recognition, which distinguishes the top corporate energy management programs. The Company was awarded the Sustained Excellence distinction for the first time, which is reserved for ENERGY STAR partners demonstrating outstanding leadership year over year. Link Logistics was also honored with ENERGY STAR’s Excellence in Data Innovation Award in recognition of the Company’s first-of-its-kind energy and utility management program, Energy Solutions. Through Energy Solutions, Link Logistics’ in-house team of energy and utility experts oversees utility billing and administration on behalf of its customers with the goal of decreasing energy usage across Link Logistics’ platform and delivering energy savings for customers.





“We are honored to be named a 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year and proud to be recognized with the Sustained Excellence and Excellence in Data Innovation distinctions,” said Luke J. Petherbridge, chief executive officer, Link Logistics. “Our sustainability program at Link Logistics is focused on using our powerful energy data insights to help our customers meet their sustainability goals while generating value for our stakeholders.”

Link Logistics is the largest owner of industrial ENERGY STAR-certified properties in the U.S., with 51 ENERGY STAR-certified properties representing 7.4 million square feet across the distribution center, non-refrigerated warehouse and refrigerated warehouse asset classes. The Company’s ENERGY STAR-certified square footage totaled more than that of the next 11 companies in its sector combined in 2023. Link is progressing toward benchmarking 100 percent of energy use across its portfolio in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager.

“We are thrilled to receive these accolades which underscore our unwavering commitment to value-generating sustainability initiatives, such as Energy Solutions, a data-driven program designed to lower the energy consumption and costs of both Link Logistics and our customers while driving adoption of renewable energy offerings,” said Sam Stockdale, senior vice president, head of Sustainability, Link Logistics. “ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager has become integral to our program, not only allowing us to track toward our goal of benchmarking 100 percent of our portfolio annually, but also providing insights that empower us to accelerate decarbonization across our platform.”

In 2022, Link Logistics was honored to be the first-ever recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award within the industrial real estate sector. Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit www.energystar.gov/awardwinners. To learn more about Link Logistics’ sustainability program, visit the Company’s Purpose and Impact webpage.

Link Logistics is the largest U.S.-only operator of last-mile industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2023, Link Logistics serves approximately 10,000 customers and owns, has interests in, or has under development logistics facilities that will represent a total of 539 million square feet across key U.S. distribution markets. Established by Blackstone in 2019, Link Logistics has the scale, footprint and proprietary insights, as well as a focus on sustainability, to drive value for our customers and stakeholders. For more information regarding the Company, please visit www.linklogistics.com.

