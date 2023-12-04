Life House Selected to Operate Three Boutique Hotels in Pagosa Springs, Colorado

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Life House is set to manage three distinguished hotels in Pagosa Springs: The Nightingale Motel, High Creek Lodge, and Pagosa River Domes. This initiative comes as part of a collaboration with Utah-based Elan Capital Partners, who hold an impressive portfolio of hospitality properties across the nation. The partnership not only accentuates Life House’s ability to blend local charm with advanced hotel management techniques, but also positions the operator as a frontrunner for hoteliers seeking a partner with a proven track record of enhancing guest experience and operational efficiency. The partnership will blend Life House’s proven expertise in hospitality with the existing local charm and character of each property.









The Nightingale Motel has long been a cornerstone of Pagosa Springs, known for its retro charm and modern amenities. High Creek Lodge is situated on an expansive and stunning plot of land. The Pagosa River Domes offer a distinct experience, with geodesic domes placed along the serene banks of the San Juan River. Life House’s commitment to crafting local, authentic experiences aligns seamlessly with the ethos of these three Pagosa Springs properties. This collaboration is set to enhance the offerings for guests, ensuring that each stay is curated, comfortable, and memorable.

Rami Zeidan, CEO of Life House, shared, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Elan Capital Partners and to be chosen to execute their investment thesis and vision for the guest experience.”

About Life House:

Life House is a vertically integrated hotel management & technology company focused on serving small and medium independent hotels with institutional quality service. Life House uses advanced software & operating systems to increase profitability and reliability for independent hotels throughout North America. Life House was founded in 2017 by real estate, hospitality, and technology veterans and is backed by world renowned private equity and venture investors. The company is ambitiously investing in its operational systems to make hotels far more profitable, predictable, and seamless for owners. To learn more, visit www.life-house.com.

About Elan Capital Partners:

The principals of Elan Capital Partners have worked together for nearly 20 years. They have specialized in the due diligence, underwriting, and management of both public and private offerings of real estate securities, representing more than $8 billion of equity raised and more than $16 billion of real estate. As leaders in the alternative investments securities industry, they are frequently invited to speak at industry conferences and other events.

