LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AT THE WILLIAMS SONOMA BRAND

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: WSM) announced today that Ryan Ross, President of the Williams Sonoma brand, is resigning effective July 26, 2022 to assume a leadership role outside of the Company.

Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., said, “ On behalf of the board and executive management team, I would like to thank Ryan for his many contributions to the Company.”

Ross commented, “ I am proud of the accomplishments of the Williams Sonoma brand over the recent years. I would like to thank the incredibly strong team in place for its unwavering focus on growing the business.”

Effective immediately, Felix Carbullido will assume the role of President, Williams Sonoma brand. Most recently, Mr. Carbullido served as Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”) of the Company since 2014, leading marketing strategy and operations across the Company’s portfolio of brands. He joined Williams-Sonoma, Inc. in 2009 with a breadth of merchandising, e-commerce, and marketing expertise, as Vice President, Pottery Barn E-commerce; and was promoted in 2011 to Senior Vice President, Pottery Barn DTC, overseeing all aspects of the brand’s online and catalog business.

Carbullido said, “ I am thrilled to join the Williams Sonoma team in taking this iconic brand to its next stage of growth and further developing its platform as a leader in the retail and culinary world for years to come.”

Alber concluded, “ I am excited for the future growth opportunities we see in the Williams Sonoma brand with Felix at the helm. He has built an incredibly talented marketing organization, and together we will launch an internal and external search for our next CMO.”

