Lattice Announces Speaker Lineup for Developers Conference

‒ Featuring Keynotes from BMW, Meta, and NVIDIA, breakout sessions with Lattice and industry experts, and technology demonstrations ‒

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #ADAS—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the full agenda and speaker lineup for the upcoming Lattice Developers Conference on Dec. 5-7, 2023. The virtual conference will feature guest keynotes from BMW, Meta, and NVIDIA, breakout sessions with Lattice and other industry experts, and a robust showcase of FPGA-based technology demonstrations. Together, they will explore the growing need for programmable hardware and software solutions in today’s interconnected world.





8 Keynote presentations from Lattice and other industry leaders will focus on the latest trends, opportunities, and programmable solutions for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Security, Advanced Connectivity, and more.

from Lattice and other industry leaders will focus on the latest trends, opportunities, and programmable solutions for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Security, Advanced Connectivity, and more. 35+ Breakout sessions with Lattice and technology experts from various industries will focus on the benefits of low power FPGAs, designing with traditional and emerging technologies, and applications for the Industrial, Automotive, Communications, Computing, and Consumer markets.

with Lattice and technology experts from various industries will focus on the benefits of low power FPGAs, designing with traditional and emerging technologies, and applications for the Industrial, Automotive, Communications, Computing, and Consumer markets. 40+ Technology Demonstrations from Lattice and over 20 FPGA partners and customers for applications including Edge AI, automation and robotics, security, ADAS, telecom, and more.

Details about the agenda and speaker lineup are available in the new Lattice blog and on the Lattice Developers Conference registration portal.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong



Lattice Semiconductor



503-268-8786



Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha



Lattice Semiconductor



408-826-6000



Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com