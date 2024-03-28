Latest U.S. Soybean Field Trials by Texas Crop Science Deliver Average Yield Increase of More Than 20%

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2023 U.S. soybean field trials conducted by Texas Crop Science (TCS) demonstrated an average yield increase of 21% in soybean lines incorporating the TCS yield trait. This breakthrough in performance would generate approximately $121 per acre in additional revenue for an average U.S. soybean grower.









TCS develops cutting-edge sustainable crop performance traits, as well as chemistry that enhances the efficacy of crop protection products. High-yielding technology from TCS has been under development and tested in more than 70 field trials carried out across 10 growing seasons at locations in North and South America.

“Soybean yields have grown at an approximate 1% compound annual growth rate over the last 10 years in the United States, even with prior technology advancements. The performance of the TCS yield trait leapfrogs this trend to deliver dramatically superior returns to the farmers cultivating the roughly 330 million acres of soybeans grown worldwide,” said Simon Hiebert, CEO of TCS. “As we enter the 2024 growing seasons, our focus at TCS is to advance our technology into a broader range of genetics and to provide continued validation through additional field trials.”

In March 2023, TCS and GDM, a leading company in soybean genetics, announced a strategic collaboration to develop higher-yielding soybean varieties based on the TCS yield trait using gene-editing and advanced plant breeding techniques. Forty percent of worldwide soybean production is made using GDM genetics, stemming from innovative technologies that combine data science, biotechnology, and agricultural management for the continual genetic improvement of soybean crops.

The TCS yield trait data also has been described in Nature Scientific Reports, available at: https://texascropscience.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/soy-field-trial.pdf

About TCS

Texas Crop Science, Inc. is focused on creating technologies and products that add significant value to farmers while also benefiting the environment and consumers. TCS has two related but distinct platforms for doing this – one focused on plant yield traits, and one focused on environmentally-friendly chemistry products that enhance the efficacy of crop protection chemicals.

Products from the TCS chemistry platform have demonstrated increases in the efficacy of fungicides by 20 to 30 percent, providing the ability for growers to achieve greater pest control with lower rates of fungicide application while also addressing the evolution of resistant pathogens.

