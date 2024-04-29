Home Business Wire Latch Adds M3 Retrofit Lock to its Lineup of Smart Locks
The new lock is designed to be a drop-in replacement to many of the currently installed locks in the market.

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Latch, Inc., soon to be Door.com, today announced its new M3 Retrofit Lock, which is designed to retrofit common mortise locks from Schlage, Sargent, Corbin, Marks, and Best. Mortise locks are a commonly used locking system in multi-family properties, which makes the M3 an efficient way for owners to seamlessly upgrade their resident experience and drive Net Operating Income (NOI). The new M3 joins Latch’s suite of locks, access control solutions, and building monitoring systems that help Latch customers deliver value to their residents and generate more NOI.


“The team at Latch is laser focused on delivering affordable and easy-to-use products and services, like the new M3 Retrofit Lock, that generate NOI for our customers and make residents’ lives easier,” said Jamie Siminoff, Chief Doorman. “This new lock should enable even more customers to easily replace old locks across their properties and take advantage of the Latch ecosystem.”

Building on the foundation of Latch’s original Latch M Lock, the M3 installs into the door for added security and fits the pre-existing holes of locks from the five most common mortise lock brands, eliminating the need for extensive and costly modifications. The M3 automatically locks when the door closes and can be unlocked with the Latch App, a keycard, a door code, or an Apple Watch for ease of access.

The M3 Retrofit Lock is now available for pre-order and is expected to begin shipping later this year. To learn more, contact Latch’s sales team at sales@door.com, or email Head of Sales Chris Peckham at chris@door.com.

About Latch, Inc.

Latch makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. For more information, please visit www.latch.com.

Contacts

Media:
press@door.com

