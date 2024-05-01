Kwello Insights, Powered by ElsieAI, Honored as Stevie® Award Winner

Kwello’s newest solution named winner in Health Tech and AI categories.

ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kwello’s ElsieAI was named the winner of multiple Bronze Stevie® Awards in the Healthcare Technology Solution and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution categories in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards® today.

“It’s evident that the platform represents a significant advancement in generative AI for data analysis within the pharmaceutical sector,” said a panel of American Business Award judges. “Developed as part of Kwello by Acceleration Point, ElsieAI addresses a critical need within the Medical Affairs field by providing a solution that can transform vast amounts of medical insights into actionable strategies for drug development and patient care improvement.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

ElsieAI leverages the power of Generative Artificial Intelligence and an intuitive interface, empowering Medical Affairs teams to effortlessly extract valuable insights from complex insight data. With ElsieAI, users can engage in a chat-like conversation with their internal insights data using plain language, allowing you to uncover key trends, summaries, and next best actions. ElsieAI is medically trained to navigate the intricacies of scientific information, providing Medical Affairs teams with actionable steps and clear-cut interpretations of complex insights data.

“It’s fantastic to see Kwello Insights, powered by ElsieAI, recognized with a Bronze Stevie® Award,” said Catherine Wright, VP of Product at Kwello. “It’s been incredible to see how our customers are leveraging ElsieAI since launch and how it has transformed their approach to Medical Affairs analytics. At Kwello, we’re excited to keep pushing the boundaries with new features that empower our users to turn complex data into actionable insights, improving patient care and advancing science.”

About Kwello

Kwello, a division of Acceleration Point is a leading provider of insight solutions for Medical Affairs teams. Our mission is to help Medical Affairs teams learn from top KOLs around the world. We are committed to revolutionizing the process of gathering, analyzing, and leveraging insights within the pharmaceutical industry, ensuring that every piece of information serves to advance patient care and organizational success. Kwello is global company with offices in Roanoke, Virginia and London, United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.accelerationpoint.com/kwello.

