Kondukto announces Bring-Your-Own-Data (BYOD)

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Kondukto Inc., the leading Application Security Orchestration & Posture Management platform for cloud and on-premise workloads, announces “Bring-Your-Own-Data” (BYOD) which allows enterprises to integrate their unique data-streams into the Kondukto Platform.

“Bring-Your-Own-Data” incorporates the new “Any Scanner” feature, which allows customers to add customized scanner data, and the recently released platform capability to ingest Custom Threat Intelligence Databases. BYOD extends the feature-rich Kondukto API and drastically improves the visibility into the application security stack of complex environments.

“Integrating diverse sets of data has become critical for security professionals. Our new Bring-Your-Own-Data capabilities make it easier than ever to integrate and connect with the Kondukto Platform. Our enterprise customers can get a more complete picture of their security posture and can further automate their AppSec workflows.”



– Cenk Kalpakoğlu, Ceo & Cofounder of Kondukto Inc.

More than 20 new integrations have recently been added to the Kondukto Platform, pushing the total number of integrations to over 120, all developed and maintained in-house. Among them are new integrations for Contrast Security (IAST, SCA) and Red Hat (Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security), which are available on the Demo Hub, Kondukto’s on-platform showcase for Technology Partners.

Improved AI Remediation

Kondukto’s AI Remediation capabilities have been available in production for over a year and customers have been able to cut down on meant-time-to-resolution since. Now customers can fine tune their LLM prompts for more detailed vulnerability remediation suggestions. These AI recommendations can now also be shared with a code-snippet option for better context.

kntrl to integrate with Open Policy Agent (OPA)

The integration of the open-source Open Policy Agent (OPA) into kntrl is now enabling consistent policy definition and enforcement across complex software systems. OPA’s Rego language allows users to create declarative queries with intricate logic within policies, essential for the policy-as-code methodology, and the use of an established ecosystem of community-based & commercial solutions. As new sensors are integrated into kntrl, these customization capabilities of OPA’s policies will become increasingly powerful.

You can find more information about the recent improvements to kntrl on the Kondukto Blog.

About Kondukto Inc.

Kondukto is one of the fastest growing startups in the important application security (AppSec) category. Founded in 2019, Kondukto has been backed by renowned Seed stage investors 500 Startups and ScaleX. The Kondukto Platform is emerging as a leading ASPM solution for AppSec teams around the world. It supports customers in their AppSec Transformation efforts, vulnerability management, and the collaboration between developer and operations teams. Customers benefit from increased team productivity, focus, and insights they need to secure their organisation’s applications.

