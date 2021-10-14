Kinetic Wholesale Launches Symmetrical Data Speeds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetic Wholesale announced today that all fiber orders will be symmetrical data speeds at no additional charge.

“ We are excited that symmetrical broadband at no additional charge will allow the end users a premium experience at our standard rates,” said Marc Dyman, senior vice president of Kinetic Wholesale.

Additionally, Kinetic Wholesale launched new speed options for its broadband offering with higher bandwidths including 200 MB, 500 MB, and 1 Gig speeds to meet its customers demand for higher bandwidths.

The company is engaged in multi-year, $2 billion fiber deployment across its 18-state footprint. This investment gives end users access to fast, reliable fiber. These data speeds are designed to meet the ever-growing demand for affordable high bandwidth options.

