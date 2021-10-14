Home Business Wire Kinetic Wholesale Launches Symmetrical Data Speeds
Business Wire

Kinetic Wholesale Launches Symmetrical Data Speeds

di Business Wire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetic Wholesale announced today that all fiber orders will be symmetrical data speeds at no additional charge.

We are excited that symmetrical broadband at no additional charge will allow the end users a premium experience at our standard rates,” said Marc Dyman, senior vice president of Kinetic Wholesale.

Additionally, Kinetic Wholesale launched new speed options for its broadband offering with higher bandwidths including 200 MB, 500 MB, and 1 Gig speeds to meet its customers demand for higher bandwidths.

The company is engaged in multi-year, $2 billion fiber deployment across its 18-state footprint. This investment gives end users access to fast, reliable fiber. These data speeds are designed to meet the ever-growing demand for affordable high bandwidth options.

To learn more, visit GoKinetic.com.

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

Contacts

Windstream Contact:

Kerri Case

kerri.case@windstream.com

Articoli correlati

ISG to Publish Studies on Insurance Platform, BPO Service Providers

Business Wire Business Wire -
The two ISG Provider Lens™ reports will examine how providers are helping insurance carriers modernize their IT systems STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

AiDash Secures $27M in Series B Funding to Prevent Wildfires and Power Outages With AI-Powered Satellite Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
G2 Venture Partners led this round with participation from BGV, National Grid Partners, and additional strategic partners SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Keysight First to Gain PTCRB Validation of 5G mmWave Radio Resource Management Test Cases

Business Wire Business Wire -
Enables chipset vendors to verify that designs accurately manage the reception of two concurrent signals SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KEYS #5G--Keysight...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ISG to Publish Studies on Insurance Platform, BPO Service Providers

Business Wire